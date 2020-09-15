MultiChoice collaborates with Televisa Networks in launching new Pop-Up channel on DStv

Multichoice Group and Televisa Networks have teamed up launch a thrilling new entertainment channel ‘tlnovelas’, which is now available from Monday, 14 September till August 2021 on DStv Channel 133.

According to a statement from Multichoice, ‘tlnovelas’ is an exclusive channel with a host of the most successful telenovelas within the Televisa Group of over 800 titles.

The channel aims to delight customers with stories that will captivate them through compelling plots that will certainly drive unique emotional connections with viewers.

From young adults, women, men and even children, there is a story for everyone to enjoy.

The channel explores various genres — from romantic comedies, epic dramas and binge-worthy stories for the young and old.

Programming of tlnovelas include great stories such as ‘Teresa’, ‘My Heart is Yours’ (Mi Corazón es Tuyo), ‘Passion and Power’ (Pasión y Poder) and ‘Fooled into Love’ (Amores con Trampa), not forgetting the flagship show ‘Love Spell’ (Sortilegio), which premiered on the day of launch.

The statement quotes Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video, as saying: “As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, we are unwavering in our commitment to ensure that we continue to find the best available content and stories to delight our customers, both now and into the future.

“We endeavour to deliver both world-class international content as well as the very best in local content, giving our loyal customers a never-ending selection of outstanding entertainment.”

While Fernando Muñiz, General Director of Televisa Networks and Televisa International said: “The channel’s launch showcases the growing value of tlnovelas brand worldwide and with the English version of tlnovelas, Televisa continues its position as a leader in the Pay-TV market by offering content with the best quality.

“We continue to experience rapid growth all over the world due to partnerships with outstanding media players, such as Multichoice, and we are excited to take the next step of this expansion around the world,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares