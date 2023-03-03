MultiChoice grows its customers technical support operations through Decoder Service Centres

March 3, 2023 Duncan Mlanjira - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Rolled out on Wednesday, March 1, MultiChoice Malawi has introduced Decoder Service Centre’s to provide GOtv and DStv customers with technical support through decoder diagnostics, repairs, swapping of decoders under warranty and the sale of hardware and accessories.

A statement from the digital entertainment service provider says through these centers, customers can expect greater convenience and saving on cost of travelling.

Matthews Winga of Directo Space

The Decoder Service Centres’ locations of include Directo Space; Area 47 Bwandilo in Lilongwe; Mild Electronics at 5 Miles in Zomba with a Mzuzu branch coming soon.

These support the existing Blantyre Decoder Service Centre at the MultiChoice Malawi head office along Independence Road in Namiwawa.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue working with MultiChoice our customers can count on us,” the statement quotes Joel Chisesa, Decoder Service Centre agent and owner of Mild Electronics in Zomba.

Whilst the introduction of the new Decoder Service Centers means greater convenience for customers, the initiative aims to display MultiChoice’s commitment to engaging local entrepreneurs.

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Emma Gichonge is quoted as saying: “We aim to continue to grow with and through our communities and that is best achieved through social upliftment and working hand-in-hand with local businesses to sustainably extend our service offerings.

The nicely branded centre

“Our Decoder Service Centre agents have been on boarded as service provider’s, upskilled through training and certified in customer service and technical expertise to ensure the customers needs are met,” she  added.

Customers can identify authentic Decoder Service Centres through framed MultiChoice certificates displayed in every branch, in addition to the distinct GOtv yellow and DStv blue branding and signage outside each location.

