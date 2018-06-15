MultiChoice honours two Malawi football legends: Chance Gondwe, Peterkings Kayira

MultiChoice Malawi on Thursday honoured two Malawian football legends, Chance Vinny Gondwe and Peterkins Kayira, by including them on a media retreat excursion to Lake Valley in Ntcheu District along the road to Salima District where MultiChoice had organised for free public viewing of the opening ceremony and first match of the 2018 Russia World Cup.

The two were used as coaches for two teams, Blantyre-based and Lilongwe-based journalists, formed as a demonstration match at Lake Valley Stadium to add glamour to the event.

Gondwe was mentor for the Blantyre-based journalists while Kayira was in charge of the Lilongwe side.

Attracted by loud music coming from the stadium and the DStv advertising billboards, people started flocking to the venue and found the two coaches guiding the journalist players to the warm-up drills.

The locals fans were intrigued by the circus being displayed since the journalist players were dressed up in Malawi national team jerseys and the one who played the role of a commentator was none other than veteran Steve Liwewe Banda and aided by Rainbow TV’s Lucy Kadzongwe.

The two coaches allowed captains from both sides to choose their first seven (for the 7-aside match) in order to gauge how they play before adjusting their style of play as the match progressed.

It was a match full of drama that had the sizeable crowd that gathered gleefully appreciating what the whole idea was all about — that it was to bring hype for World Cup and to treat them to a free viewing of the opening ceremony and first match of the 2018 Russia World Cup.

“I am really honoured to be recognised this way,” said Kayira. “It doesn’t need much for us former national team players to feel honoured. It can be through such activities like this one.

“It feels so good to be amongst you journalist, people who made us famous during our playing days. Your role is immense for the good of the game and being asked to be part of the celebration of the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup is an honour I shall cherish,” Kayira said.

Gondwe also said he felt so honoured to be part of the event, saying former internationals always feel good when they are treasured this way.

“I really enjoyed my role as coach for the Blantyre side. I loved the way you all responded to my instructions and the way you enjoyed yourselves on the pitch and even onnour group travel from Blantyre,” he said.

The Blantyre side, playing under the name ‘Malawi’ led 3-0 by half time but Kayira injected new tactics to the Lilongwe outfit, named ‘The Flames’, and added two quick goals in the second chapter before Blantyre increased the lead to 4-2.

Blantyre went on to win the match 4-3 to lift a replica World Cup trophy sculpted from wood by a local Malawian artist.

The public were also treated to a special prematch programme that was introduced that some of the biggest names in the game have been secured by SuperSport to underpin this year’s broadcast of the World Cup on DStv and GOtv.

Yaya Touré, one of the most celebrated African players of the past decade, will be joined by straight-talking Jay-Jay Okocha, Dwight Yorke (one half of the deadly duo which spearheaded Manchester United’s charge to a historical treble in 1999) plus former Manchester United and Everton fullback Phil Neville and Italian maestro Gianfranco Zola, one of Chelsea’s greatest players.

Other African guests doing SuperSport duty include Samson Siasia, Shaun Bartlett, Gavin Hunt, Andre Arendse and Benni McCarthy.

The presenters will be made up of the experienced foursome of Robert Marawa, Carol Tshabalala, Neil Andrews and Andy Townsend.

With a 24-hour World Cup channel already on air, the broadcast offering will be supplemented on June 1 with the launch of another 24-hour High Definition World Cup channel on DStv (SS3) that will run until July 15. It included pre-World Cup friendlies.

There will be build-ups for all matches with top analysis and insights from some of the sharpest minds in the game, plus world class graphics and technology to enhance coverage in the brand-new High Definition studio that launches in June. Post-match wraps will also feature, guaranteeing the most in-depth coverage.

“With DStv, you don’t have to be in front of your television to catch the action. On DStv Now, included in your subscription across all packages, you can stream and Catch Up on the football from anywhere at any time,” MultiChoice Marketing Manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda said.

“In the digital space, SuperSport.com will have a dedicated section (https://www.supersport.com/football/fifa-world-cup-2018) with video content and editorial around the tournament, as well as direct links to DStv Now to stream and Catch Up on all the action.

“Supplementary programming will include “From Russia With Love”, a lifestyle magazine show to air on weekends and designed to capture the sights and sounds of the World Cup in Russia and transport it back home to Africa.

“The show will be anchored by Minnie Dlamini with Thato Moeng and Charles Anazodo providing inserts from other regions. There will be a daily one-hour news special on SuperSport Blitz during week days (07:00 – 08:00 CAT), anchored by Julia Stuart and Crystal Arnold with former Russian club players Matthew Booth and Stanton Fredericks, plus Lucas Radebe on hand to add ballast to the broadcasts.

“Bulletins will include updates and news stories, plus updates from the Nigeria camp. FanFest, a show that has supporters at its core, will broadcast every Saturday at 10:00 on SS3 simulcast on Mzansi Magic. Julia Stuart will be the main host with two celebrity guest presenters.

“You can also stay up to date online as SuperSport’s social media platforms will be on top of all FIFA World Cup content, publishing real-time updates and proactive pieces to keep audiences engaged.

“We’re also proud to introduce SuperSport’s first-ever live-streamed soccer show on Facebook called On The Ball. This is a fan-focused show with a fun feel that will tap into the drama of the FIFA World Cup, and look at the lighter side of soccer,” Nyirenda said.

