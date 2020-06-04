MultiChoice launches MyDStv and MyGOtv apps

MultiChoice has launched a new milestone for its customers, MyDStv and MyGOtv apps which will enable customers to manage notifications settings for payment history, changing their subscription package, updating contact details and fixing decoder errors using their mobile devices.

Through this digital transformation initiative, customers will enjoy the benefits MultiChoice’s deliver through minimal data consumption and ease of use.

“When we set out to develop our core services, we wanted to set up platforms that enriches the lives of our valued customers through an enhanced customer experience,”says Gus Banda, MultiChoice Malawi’s Managing Director.

“We could not have achieved this fantastic milestone without the teams who not only helped build apps that made a positive difference to the lives of the end-user but also the MultiChoice teams, who continuously work tirelessly to ensure that our business puts the customer at the heart of everything on every touchpoint where they engage with us.

“We are striving to deliver more and more digital innovation,” he said, adding that all DStv and GOtv customers on any package can download the apps on iOS and Android at no cost.

There are two separate apps for each product, DStv and MyGOtv and for more information customers can contact their call centre on 01895777 or visit eazy.gotvafrica.com and eazy.dstv.com.

