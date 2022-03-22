MultiChoice Malawi expands its footprint with 10 additional Sankha Wekha kiosks

MultiChoice Malawi has stamped its footprint across the country by adding 10 more Sankha Wekha kiosks, which were introduced to increase customer convenience by creating key service touch points in inaccessible areas, whilst providing financial opportunities to Malawians as job creation.

The Kiosks offer numerous services to DStv and GOtv subscribers such as repairing and swapping of faulty decoders that are within warranty as well as payment of subscriptions.

The new outlets will be in Blantyre at Blantyre Market, Machinjiri Area 1; in Lilongwe at Area 1 Simama, Area 1 Kaviwale, Luwinga, Area 49, Area 29, Likuni and Kamba.

MultiChoice Malawi had over 152 agents and 58 accredited installers’ across the country with other Sankha Wekha Kiosks located in Blantyre at Wenera bus depot, Ndirande’s Old Peoples shop and Chemusa.

In Lilongwe, they are also in Area 25 Pamathanki, Area 25 Nsungwi and Area 36 Kaphiri and in Mzuzu along M1 road and Mzuzu market.

Head of Commercials at MultiChoice Malawi Yuk-yen Ayeung, said: “We believe that there is no true success without social upliftment. Over the last 25 years, we have chosen to grow hand in hand with local communities and when we launched the first 8 kiosks we ensured agents came from the locations they are stationed, in order to best attend to our customer’s needs.

“Through the introduction of 10 additional Sankha Wekha Kiosks across Malawi, we are able to provide our customers with even more convenience.

“The distinct yellow, blue and red colours of the kiosks ensure our customers can easily identify their nearest service agent” Yuk-yen Ayeung said.

The Sankha Wekha Kiosks offer numerous services — repairing and swapping of faulty decoders that are within warranty, payment of subscriptions, upgrade of bouquets, selling of boxes, as well as trouble shooting.

“I am very happy to be one of the agents,” said Sankha Wekha Kiosk agent, Vutimbo Mgode. “I believe the visibility I will receive through the kiosks will help me drive sales.

“It brings me joy to know the people in my community will no longer travel long distances if they are in need of MultiChoice services.”

The Kiosks’ owners are also trained to upgrade and down grade of bouquets, selling of boxes, as well as trouble shooting — as the initiative speaks of MultiChoice Malawi’s “continued efforts to enrich the lives of Malawians through job creation”, as said by Managing Director Gus Banda at its launch.

Last year, MultiChoice Malawi launched ‘Sankha Wekha’ (choose for yourself) campaign as part of celebrating half a century of enriching Malawian lives through entertainment and education.

Through the theme, ‘Sankha Wekha’ MultiChoice Malawi aim to celebrate partnerships it has created with its various stakeholders which include its regulators, customers, employees, retailers and agents who enabled it to continue providing its customers with choice through the many services they have been offering.

The company’s journey began 25 years ago, as a joint venture between Malawian owned, Raise Limited and MultiChoice Africa Holdings, launching the first-ever pay TV business in Malawi which was received with overwhelming positivity and excitement.

As the business continued to grow and expand, MultiChoice Malawi saw it necessary to ensure its diversified its services through affordably priced subscriptions that resulted in the launch of GOtv in 2013, which provided unmatched quality content and value for money.

In a statement last year, MD Gus Banda said through their business operations, investments in technology, local infrastructure, CSI initiatives, value added services and local partnerships, they were proud to have been able to enrich lives throughout the years.

“In the last 25 years, the business has made tremendous strides and invested in various initiatives that have further allowed us to continue providing Malawians with solutions that are aimed at optimising our customer touchpoints, while ensuring we enhance and simplfy how our customers interact with our products and services thereby putting our customers first,” he had said.

The entertainment and educational service provider also reached out to the community it thrives in by conducting impactful corporate social initiatives (CSI) projects such as refurbishing Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s ICU and contributed in the fight against CoVID-19.

MultiChoice also supports the growth of the Malawian creative industry through through the MultiChoice Talent Factory — the flagship corporate social investment initiative that inspires and nurtures talented young people to work in and build creative industries and generate a pipeline of African content birthed from Malawian talent.

MultiChoice Talent Factory has graduated Malawians — Mphatso Makamo, Chisomo Livason, Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba and Jonathan Kapumba with two others Asante Mbaimbai and Chisomo Kawaga selected for the third cohort of MultiChoice Talent Factory class of 2022.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!