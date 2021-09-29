MultiChoice Malawi launches Mother’s Month promotion ahead of Mother’s Day on October 15

As Mother’s Day, October 15, is coming up MultiChoice has turned October as Mother’s Month by launching a special promotion that goes with the tradition of visiting mothers and spoiling them with special gifts.

“We are hoping for a bit of a change this year,” says MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Gus Banda in a statement from the company that is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

“We will be running a competition to spoil customers and their mums with a Mother’s Day luncheon and limited edition of the 25th anniversary merchandise with the purchase of a GOtv decoder in the month of October.

“As we celebrate 25 years of Sankha Wekha, we want to ensure we include our customers in this celebration, because they continue to choose us and we choose to celebrate our 25th anniversary milestone and Mother’s Day with them through these special offers”, he said.

To join the Mother’s Month promotion, 8 lucky customers will be selected by random draw to stand a chance to win an invitation to the MultiChoice Malawi Mother’s Day Luncheon, where they will be accompanied by their mum — “to enjoy a day of pampering and delicious treats”.

To enter, customers can simply comment their active IUC numbers under the competition post which will go live on the @DStvMW and @GOtvMW Facebook pages from Wednesday, September 29 to October 11, 2021.

As an additional treat, customers will received limited edition of 25th Anniversary MultiChoice merchandise with every GOtv decoder purchase, throughout the month of October, valid in all Shoprite stores.

Clients are advised to manage their DStv and GOtv subscription easily through the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, available for download via iOS and Android now also enabled with VISA payment to remain active and join in the celebrations.

Mother’s Day has been traditionally celebrated in Malawi in October since time immemorial and in the past it was enjoyed at a special mass gathering at the national stadiums graced by former President, late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

The rest of the citizenry joined the celebration tradition on the same day or thereafter, by visiting their parents with various gifts — a heritage which is still kept to date.

Thus MultiChoice’s choice opting for a bit of a change this year to celebrate their journey that began 25 years ago and serviced many mothers whose children inherited the tradition of registering for the first-ever pay TV business in Malawi.

The company started as a joint venture between Raise Limited a Malawian owned firm, and MultiChoice Africa Holdings and as the business continued to grow and expand it resulted in the launch of GOtv in 2013, which enriched Malawians’ lives through entertaining, educating and financially empowering communities through Sankha Wekha registration agents.

Banda added that “in the last 25 years, the business has made tremendous strides and invested in various initiatives that have further allowed us to continue providing Malawians with solutions that are aimed at optimising our customer touchpoints, while ensuring we enhance and simplify how our customers interact with our products and services thereby putting our customers first.

“Through our business operations, investments in technology, local infrastructure, CSI initiatives, value added services and local partnerships, we are proud to have been able to enrich lives.”

