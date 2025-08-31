Multitudes testify of the power of God’s healing at Prophet Kambale’s church

Hundreds of the once-upon-a-time spiritually tormented Christians continue thronging Life International Church to testify about the greatness of God that Prophet Amos Kambale serves following their miraculous healing and cure from various diseases and freedom from economic bondages.

Their testimonies confirm that there is no end to Prophet Kambale’s miracles to downtrodden and down-weighed believers who visit the church.

Prophet Amos Kambale is the founder and overseer of Life International Church and, since the establishment of his church; he has been making waves as multitudes continue to experience God’s rescuing power by the hand of his servant.

Just for instance, a woman in Kasungu, crippled by asthma and high blood pressure, could not walk for decades. Her daughter stood in for her during prayer at Life International Church’s service.

Instantly, the mother was healed in Kasungu the same time her daughter was being prayed for in Lilongwe—pain gone, walking freely, even working in her garden. The miracle so amazed her husband that he said, “I must go and see the man of God through whom such wonders are happening.”

He came and testified the truth of the miracle and praised God with the congregation.

Just last Sunday, a man, who has for two years been hunting for jobs as a building contractor, brought silence to the church by his moving breakthrough testimony.

He told the congregation that his life was so hard, leading the collapse of his marriage because he could not provide for the needs of the wife and children. He lived and survived on begging.

But just after attending service two weeks ago, in the middle of last week, a businessman called him to go and work in Mzuzu for one year. He has been offered and signed a contractor of a lot of millions to build two houses and a church.

And to the glory of God, now the family is restored!

Likewise, a man from Area 44 in Lilongwe had been ill for six months having been diagnosed with hypertension (high blood pressure). He was prescribed with 10 tablets daily at once, but his condition was growing worse. He couldn’t do anything.

Last Friday, he decided to send an SMS, just few minutes after sending, he got well, all the pain left him till now.

He testified that all people must come to attend Kambale’s meetings. He used to spend a lot of money in herbal medications, but he has been restored by God without paying a dime.

A working lady from Area 43 also testified that after the prophet declared en masse connections and opening of banks that week, her boss who is about to leave Malawi has told her he has decided to help her open a lending and banking institution. She had been praying for it.

A man who reported came all the way from Nkhotakota named Paulo also pulled a shocker. For 20 years, he was in endless stomach pains. He settled that the problem was “his disease.”

He had challenges in eating and passing out stools. Upon hearing Prophet Amos Kambale’s services, he came. The moment he entered the church hall and saw the prophet, he instantly got healed without being touched. He just felt power and changes took place in his body, fully healed!

This coming Sunday the 31st August 2025, Prophet Kambale assures that God will do so much for his people in a special service he believes God has pressed upon his heart to help his people titled HELP FROM HEAVEN where he promises all financial, marital and spiritual challenges will be addressed convincingly.

The church meets at Mbinzi Community Day Secondary School Hall in Area 3, Lilongwe from 8 o’clock in the morning.

Somewhat Prophet Kambale is mysterious because little is known about his background, much that is known is the fact that he is pulling crowds every sunday and miracles are a common feature. He says that he submits to Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of Zimbabwe.

