Mumba Pledges Floodlights for Katoto Basketball Courts to Boost Night Training

Northern Region basketball players could soon be training under floodlights after Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba pledged to illuminate the Katoto Basketball Courts in Mzuzu, a move expected to transform the sport by allowing athletes to train during the evening hours.

Mumba made the announcement on Saturday during the prize presentation ceremony for the Northern Zone Basketball League (NOZOBAL), where he reaffirmed his commitment to developing basketball infrastructure and creating more opportunities for young athletes.

The NOZOBAL sponsor said the decision was prompted by concerns raised by players, particularly women, who struggle to attend training sessions during the day because of work commitments.

He said installing floodlights would make the courts accessible beyond daylight hours and help players maintain consistent training schedules.

“We received complaints from ladies who go to work during the day and find it difficult to train during weekdays. We have therefore decided to install floodlights so that they can train in the evenings after knocking off from work,” said Mumba.

He expressed satisfaction with the growth of the league, noting that this year’s competition attracted more teams and increased participation among young people.

Mumba particularly praised the rising number of teams competing in the youth division, describing it as a positive sign for the future of basketball in the Northern Region.

The planned installation of floodlights marks another major development for the Katoto Basketball Courts, which have gradually undergone improvements aimed at turning the venue into a modern sporting facility.

NOZOBAL Chairperson Gospel Thanthwe Mangweru hailed Mumba’s continued support, saying the sponsor’s investment has already begun transforming the basketball landscape in the region.

Mangweru revealed that the league’s long-term vision extends beyond floodlighting the facility.

“We started by constructing the stands that people can see today. Now we are moving to the next phase of installing lights. We are not stopping there. Our plan is also to roof the facility in the future. All this is happening because of Engineer Mumba’s unwavering support and sponsorship, and we are extremely grateful,” he said.

The ceremony also celebrated the conclusion of another successful NOZOBAL season.

In the men’s category, Moyale Barracks Basketball Team emerged champions after a strong campaign, with Pistons finishing as runners-up.

In the women’s division, North Fires claimed the championship title while Mzuzu University Basketball Team secured second place.

The four teams have now earned the honour of representing the Northern Region at the forthcoming Basketball Association of Malawi National Club Championship, where they will compete against the country’s best teams in both the men’s and women’s categories.

With plans to install floodlights and further upgrade the venue, stakeholders believe Katoto Basketball Courts are steadily evolving into a hub for basketball development, offering athletes improved facilities and greater opportunities to nurture their talent.

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