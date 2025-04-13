Musician Namadingo Moves to Pay for Mangochi Ambulance Maintenance

Musician Patience Namadingo has brought a sigh of relief to people in Mangochi after announcing that he will fix broken down ambulances at Mangochi District Hospital.

In his post on his Facebook, with pictures of a number of grounded ambulances at the hospital’s parking yard, the Zambia-based Malawi Afro-pop musician said: “All these ambulances are dead in Mangochi? I have decided to go and find out a way to fix all. The people of Mangochi and surrounding areas seriously need the ambulances running. Tomorrow (April 14), I will leave for Mangochi. I will fix them all.”

Businessperson and enterprenuer Victoria Mwafulirwa commended Namadingo for the offer.

She said: “This is a great initiative. I think the people of Mangochi should be involved, just so they know that as private citizens, they are allowed to take action and not always wait for government. Better still privatising maintenence would ensure that all these life saving vehicles are always on the road and in good condition.”

Another post from somebody who called life coach said government was not good at maintaining equipment.

“Government knows how to buy good equipment but fails to maintain them. It’s sad that most drivers in government prefer fixing government cars on their own to maintain their income on allowances, otherwise if they don’t it means relying on salary alone which is not enough.

“Another thing is that people who handle such cars milk government money by increasing service fee which doesn’t seem to be a good idea for government to fix the cars. It’s sad.”

The pictures of broken ambulances went viral on social when it was posted by a concerned person in which the Ministry of Health and the hospital’s administration officials were faulted for doing enough.

However, Mangochi District Director of Health and Social Services Dr Henry Chibowa Jnr clarified that the pictures were misleading, saying out of their fleet only four need to be maintained while five others will be auctioned as they are not a good condition.

