Muslim Association of Malawi retains Sheikh Idrissa Muhammad as its chairperson

November 22, 2021 Fazilla Tembo - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The 2021 Shurah Council of the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has retained Sheikh Idrissa Muhammad as chairperson for the association for next 10 years.

Sheikh Idrissa Muhammad: re-elected as Chairperson

The association’s Secretary General, Alhaji Twaib Lawe, told journalists in Blantyre that the re-election follows the amendment of their constitution in 2017.

“This system helps to conduct a fair and peaceful election in our body,” said Lawe.

He said the system started in 1957, but was not used for some years and was later reviewed after 10 years, he said.

According to him, almost 40 sheikhs, who form the council, attended the meeting from all the districts in Malawi.

Meanwhile, the council has also elected Sheikh Yusuf Chibwana as vice chairperson for the association.

