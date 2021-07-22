Muslim Youth Foundation takes Eid Al Adha celebrations to M’bwatalika communities

Members of the Muslim Youth Foundation (MYF) on Wednesday took their Eid-ul-Adha celebrations to Group Village Headman (GVH) Amindu in Traditional Authority (T/A) M’bwatalika in the outskirts of Lilongwe where they distributed beef and goat meat.

The distribution of the meat took place at Amidu Masjid in GVH Amindu.

MYF programs manager Jafar Jameson said the organisation donated the meat because Islam encourages sharing, especially during the Eid-ul-Adha festivities when Muslims are supposed to slaughter animals and distribute the meat to the needy.

“We know that due to financial challenges not everyone, especially in rural areas like this can manage to buy and slaughter animals. That is why we thought of coming here to share with them whatever we have so that we can enjoy this Eid together,” said Jameson.

He urged Muslims to follow the teachings of Islam and give out what is required of them to the poor and needy.

“I would like to use this opportunity to remind people to open their arms and give out to the poor and needy. In those riches you are blessed with, in that wealth you have, there is a portion that belongs to the poor and needy as per the Quran and Sunnah of the prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), give it to them while you still can,” he said.

In reaction to the occasion, Amidu masjid imam, Shaikh Ashraf Asima, on behalf of all the beneficiaries of the program in the area, hailed the foundation for the Qur’ban sacrifices and conceded that the majority of Muslims in the community is not doing well financially and that help is needed all the time.

“The meat will help us as we celebrate this years’ Eid ul Adha season with joy. May the Almighty Allah bless this organisation,” said Asima.

He therefore called upon well-wishers to continue helping the Muslims and everyone in need in his village and elsewhere on various fronts.

The organisation also distributed 21 goats, two cows and four goats at Lifuwu masjid in the same area.

