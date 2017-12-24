What must I do to be saved? Part 2

Man being eternally lost and helpless to save himself, needed a savior whereby sinful man could be made righteous. This has been accomplished when God provided His only Son to die on the Cross, thereby paying the terrible price which we could not pay.

All that we need to obtain this glorious and wonderful gift of salvation is to simply believe on Christ, exactly as Paul said, which means to have faith in Him. There is completely no Salvation outside the cross as believing in something else is rejecting the sacrifice that was freely given to us.

Many people attempt to earn salvation in many ways other than accepting Christ or adding to it. Ephesians 2:8-9 tells us that For by Grace are you saved through faith and that not of yourself: It is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast. This actually means that the church cannot save you, and neither can water baptism save you, or anything of good works. While all these things are important in their own right, they have absolutely nothing to do with our salvation.

One can be saved even without being in Church because after being saved, the desire to fellowship with other Christians in Church will automatically come which is what make all those that are saved to still end up in church, as the need to be around people that can encourage and help us grow in the things of God increases. A good example is the jailer who asked Paul “What must I do to be saved”. He was not in church at that moment but in jail yet at that moment he believed on the Lord Jesus Christ, and was instantly saved and this included all his family members.

If you are reading this, and have not yet given your heart and life to Jesus Christ, It is the time that you do so by just saying these words loud from your heart:

“Dear God in Heaven, I come to you today as a lost sinner; I am asking you that you save my soul and cleanse me from all sin. I realize in my heart my need of salvation, which can only come through Jesus Christ. I am accepting Christ into my heart and what He did on the cross in order to purchase my redemption. I confess with my mouth the Lord Jesus, and believe in my heart that God has raised Him from the dead. You have said in your word which cannot lie, for whosoever shall call upon the Name of the Lord shall be saved. I have called upon your name and I believe that right now, I am saved.

If you have sincerely said these words, and believe in your heart upon the Lord Jesus Christ, you are at this moment saved, and your name is written in the Lamb’s book of life. Congratulations!

