Mutharika appoints special cabinet committee on coronavirus

President Peter Mutharika has on Sunday appointed a special cabinet committee on coronavirus as South Africa registered a second patient of the disease, posing a great danger to Malawi.

Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara the aim of the cabinet committee is assess the impact of the COVID-19 and “oversee across government response to the threat posed by the COVID-19.”

The cabinet committee has nine cabinet ministers as members with the minister of Health Jappie Mhango as its chairperson.

Others are ministers of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, Everton Chimulirenji; Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha, Education minister William Susuwele Banda, Homeland Security minister Nicholous Dausi, Industry and Trade minister Salim Bagus, Foreign Affairs minister Francis Kasaila, Agriculture minister Kondwani Nankhumwa and deputy minister of Defence Chipiliro Mpinganjira.

