Former president Peter Mutharika says he is “delighted” to be named as this year’s recipient of the Peace-Accord honorary award where local hip hop artist Tay Grin has been appointed London Summit and Awards ambassador 2020.

London Political Summit and Awards chairperson Pauline Long said it is a platform aimed at enhancing political enlightenment and democratic emancipation through intellectual discourse and public knowledge sharing from among highly respected political leaders, academics, activists, students and civil society.

The summit expects Mutharika to attend the virtual summit next Tuesday so that they can tap from his “wealth of knowledge and vision “to address socio-economic consequences of globalisation in view of Covid-19 and post-Brexit relations with Africa.

Mutharika has accepted the award and said he is “delighted” with the recognition.

The award recognises African leaders that have promoted peace, democracy and possess high levels of political tolerance.

In his parting shot after losing the June 23 elections, Mutharika urged Malawians to maintain peace and respect the presidency, calling it “the heart and soul of democracy” though people’s will keeps pluralism alive.

However, during his rule, his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets were notorious for violence against political competitors, critics and journalists.

He left tattered legacy of another African leader who tried to retain power after being voted out. His vow to crush his contenders and his critics like a tonne of bricks, a tone reminiscent of his brother Bingu’s eight-year rule, crumbled.

Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale faces a murder charge in the killing of former Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director of corporate affairs Issa Njauju.

During Mutharika’s rule, there were attacks and killings of persons with albinism in the country.

Tay Grin the London Summit and Awards ambassador 2020.= is also a member of Mutharika’s party. He will represent Malawi and the SADC region.

The one-term immediate past president Mutharika defeated in the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections is an international law professor who became president in 2014 after taking over from Joyce Banda who ascended to the presidency following a constitutional order in the aftermath of the death of Mutharika’s brother, Bingu, in April 2012.

In October 2018, Vice-President Saulos Chilima snubbed the London Political Summit as earlier planned and publicised but went to speak at the Chatham House on Public Service and Accountability.

