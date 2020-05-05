Mutharika dismisses Chilima charges: Tells Malawi opposition to stop tribal profiling

May 5, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 43 Comments

President Peter Mutharika  has dismissed charges levelled against him by the country’s estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima that he has unleashing political violence and tribalism in the country ahead of the July 2 fresh presidential election, saying he should stop spreading hate speeches and tribal profiling.

President Mutharika: Chilima and his opposition allies should stop spreading hate speeches and tribal profiling

During a news conference he addressed at UTM Party Digital Command Centre in Area 10, Lilongwe yesterday, Chilima—who is also UTM Party president—alleged that some  Cabinet ministers and governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials held a meeting last Friday  and agreed to finance violence and unleashe terror against opposition political party supporters, especially in the Southern Region

The move is  purportedly to disenfranchise some voters through intimidation, according to Chilima.

But the State House has  said President Mutharika has advocated peace before, during and after the annulled May 21 2019 presidential election.

Presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani said the President has always condemned violence perpetrated during post-election demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) which Chilima  and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ally Lazarus Chakwera supported.

“The President issued a strict warning to his party supporters to restrain themselves against UTM and MCP supporters’ provocations,” said Kalilani in a statement.

“ It is common knowledge that DPP supporters have been on the receiving end of political violence since May 21. They never retaliate. That situation came about through the leadership President Mutharika has been providing,” he added.

The presidential prolocutor said Mutharika, who is contesting for a second five-year term, will continue to preach peace.

He also proposed that UTM and MCP leaders should be responsible in their utterances, saying they should stop spreading hate speeches and tribal profiling.

 

Jose
Guest
Jose

Lupus police ndi yabwino koma leadership ya ukadeti ndi mtsogoleri wopanda Mason mphenya.you think this govt has any vision for your children

2 hours ago
Kambewa Chisale
Guest
Kambewa Chisale

Foseki
Why can’t the Tippex APM President speak. Is he sick or afraid of coronavirus

3 hours ago
Joloza
Guest
Joloza

MCP yasintha liti kodi?

4 hours ago
Njala chiuno
Guest
Njala chiuno

Pack and go now we’re tired

5 hours ago
Njala chiuno
Guest
Njala chiuno

Pack and go , now where tired with ur ddp

5 hours ago
Vilhomwe Ndivimbuli
Guest
Vilhomwe Ndivimbuli

This thing is silly really, or doesn’t follow what is happening in Malawi. Kupusa

6 hours ago
Piper
Guest
Piper

Mutharika please….just STFU man ! You are the cause of all this trouble ! It stints !

7 hours ago
Mwikho
Guest
Mwikho

Is it because the Police is headed by an acting officer???? For a year now the police answer on serious crimes is “WE ARE INVESTIGATING”. Let this acting IG give way to a full IG. There is no Police now but a SCANDALOUS organ of state headed by an acting person just sleeping on the job. CHINKONONO BASI SHUPITI!!!!!

7 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

Wow have you seen the photos of those kids Fire Bombed in the UTM Office in Lilongwe last night Mr President?

If you are so against election violence immediately fly these kids by Air Ambulance to a South Africa Burn Unit so they are not scared for life to remind us of the Election Violence during your term as President.
All fingers are pointing to the DPP for this terrible act do something to help this family today,

7 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

kupha ufulu wa ana. kwalemba 18 ali ndi 13 years.
pitala do you know the impact of this crooked way thes kids will go thru once adults????????
it will affect their unreversible idiotic doings. do you know they will need a passport
do you know they will need to be employed-age limit
do you they will need retirement
etc????

DAISI
JEFULE
PITALA
BOTOMANI
And we got some minisyers watching this inorder to pocket millions of money coming to make themselves rich. like the ben
ncaca
mai cimbalanga olulutila pa misonlhano and on PS salary and many others.
some chiefs
some ministers

ALMIGHTY GOD HOW LONG ARE YOU GOING TO LEAVE US IN SUSPENCE

6 hours ago
Political Analyst
Guest
Political Analyst

Komatu muli busy kumpandako kuyankha zilizonse zimene wathuyu akukuwululani kkkkk… Mwati koma mulidi pa chiwongolero kapena the opposite is true?

7 hours ago
