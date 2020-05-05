Mutharika dismisses Chilima charges: Tells Malawi opposition to stop tribal profiling

President Peter Mutharika has dismissed charges levelled against him by the country’s estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima that he has unleashing political violence and tribalism in the country ahead of the July 2 fresh presidential election, saying he should stop spreading hate speeches and tribal profiling.

During a news conference he addressed at UTM Party Digital Command Centre in Area 10, Lilongwe yesterday, Chilima—who is also UTM Party president—alleged that some Cabinet ministers and governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials held a meeting last Friday and agreed to finance violence and unleashe terror against opposition political party supporters, especially in the Southern Region

The move is purportedly to disenfranchise some voters through intimidation, according to Chilima.

But the State House has said President Mutharika has advocated peace before, during and after the annulled May 21 2019 presidential election.

Presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani said the President has always condemned violence perpetrated during post-election demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) which Chilima and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ally Lazarus Chakwera supported.

“The President issued a strict warning to his party supporters to restrain themselves against UTM and MCP supporters’ provocations,” said Kalilani in a statement.

“ It is common knowledge that DPP supporters have been on the receiving end of political violence since May 21. They never retaliate. That situation came about through the leadership President Mutharika has been providing,” he added.

The presidential prolocutor said Mutharika, who is contesting for a second five-year term, will continue to preach peace.

He also proposed that UTM and MCP leaders should be responsible in their utterances, saying they should stop spreading hate speeches and tribal profiling.

