Mutharika echoes DPP ‘Nyekhwe’ warning: ‘Calmness not stupidiy, Nalikukuti can bite’

President Peter Mutharika on Sunday echoed the now popular Nyekhwe song by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters that those who plan to make Malawi an ungovernable State of lawless to derail Mutharika’s development agenda will be dealt with.

“Yes awona Nyekhwe,” said Mutharika at a jam-packed Njamba Freedom Park rally jointly organised with United Democratic Front (UDF) in Blantyre when DPP supporters chorused the song while he was making his speech.

The DPP and UDF supporters erupted to sing in Malawi’s lingua franca, Chichewa: “Olimbana ndi Adad awona Nyekhwe! (“Those opposing President Peter Mutharika we will deal with them!”)

In his speech, Mutharika issued a stern warning to leaders of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United UTM Party over plans to cause anarcy in the country

Mutharika said he has tolerated enough of stupidity and lawlessness and that time has come to defend the nation.

“My clamness should not be taken for granted; when I am quiet, it does not mean I am stupid. Even Nalikukuti [ a non-venomous snake], if provoked, bites.

“So, enough is enough and should they try it this time, I will react and in full force,” Mutharika warned.

Mutharika said he witnessed the sad effects of the July 20, 2011 demonstrations where 20 people lost their lives and that he did not want to react for fear of losing lives.

“It still pains me when I remember about the death of innocent Malawians in 2011, but I will not tolerate this anymore.

“No one is above the law and Timothy Mtambo, Dr. Saulos Chilima and Dr. Lazarous Chakwera are not bigger than government,” he said.

He said should the HRDC, MCP and UTM who plan a State residence shut down on March 25 overcome the Malawi Police Service and Malawi Defense Force; the demonstrators will meet the UDF and DPP supporters.

“People have been killed, property destroyed; if they think I am joking let them try, we will meet there and they better wake up and smell the coffee,” Mutharika said.

In his remarks, UDF president Atupele Muluzi said UDF chose an electoral alliance with DPP because the past nine months Mutharika has shown that he is patient and peace –loving person among other attributes.

“We opted for DPP because of its political values and ideologies such as peace and stability, democracy and also development . This is what UDF hopes for,” he said.

He also said Mutharika had hinted in April 2017 that the two parties should work together to develop the country.

Mutharika’s rally at Njamba Freedom Park was the first after the DPP and UDF entered into an alliance on February 16, 2020 in Lilongwe.

DPP and UDF have a history of working together.

During Mutharika’s first five-year term, DPP went into a working arrangement with UDF to guarantee votes in the National Assembly and support the government’s legislative agenda. In that period, Muluzi held various ministerial positions, including Health and Population the last time he was in Cabinet just before the May 21 2019 elections.

