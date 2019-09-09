Mutharika endorses K70.2bn loan from IDA to improve Malawi education

President Peter Mutharika assented into law the Bill to borrow K70.2 billion from the International Development Association (IDA) to finance Equity with Quality and Learning at Secondary Project, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has announced in the National Assembly.

The Speaker made this announcement at the start of the 2019/20 Budget session of parliament.

The House in June authorised Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha to borrow K70.2 billion from IDA.

GotaniHara said President Mutharika assented to the bill on August 12 2019.

The objective of the programme (Bill 14 of 2019) is to improve quality of science and mathematics instructions in community day secondary schools (CDSSs) and increase access to secondary education in remote areas, according to Mwanamvekha

“The project aims at enhancing student learning in selected 13 districts, including enhancing quality and delivery of ongoing teacher support programme for sciences’ and mathematics, developing digitised student learning materials and improving student assessment and examinations,” he said.

The project has three components, namely improving quality of sciences and mathematics instruction, enhancing equitable access to secondary education and project coordination, learning, monitoring and evaluation.

On enhancing equitable access to secondary education, the project is expected to establish a sustainable 10-year secondary expansion plan based on equity enhancing policy reforms, revival of school health hygiene promotion, together with school-related gender-based violence mitigation measures and optimal use of existing school spaces in the selected districts.

The project, which will be implemented by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST), will run for six years and at least 100 CDSSs are expected to benefit in 13 districts.

