Mutharika enters Lilongwe with heavy military escort
President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday afternoon entered Lilongwe from Blantyre with heavy military escort never seen before as political tension in the country becomes more fluid following the disputed May 21 presidential poll.
More than five military armoured vehicles with machine guns mounted on top escorted the President as he was coming from Blantyre where, among other things, he attended what the ruling party called victory match by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faithful in the south.
The presidential convoy usually has two military vehicles, not armoured though with police security vehicles making the rest of the convoy.
Last time, Mutharika’s presidential convoy was blocked by suspected opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters at Six Miles in Lilongwe and the motorcade used an unchartered presidential route.
Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Mililani said he could not comment on the issue because it is the Malawi Defence Force which provided the military vehicles.
MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima have gone to the courts to dispute the May 21 presidential polls which they say Malawi Electoral Commission and the DPP manipulated in favour of president Mutharika.
Mutharika and the DPP disputes this.
scared cow! the tuesday demos were cancel u didnt get the memo kodi kkkkk
Woipa athawa yekha. Would anyone really want to harm APM. Our Security Ministry tends to overdo things. I bet this is on Dausi’s recommendation.
Unheard off!!! A prisoner in your own country! Mathathanyula, Mr Maliseche this just the beginning
shaaaaaaa is PITALA MUTHALIKA going to another state with such high security
Koudou Laurent Gbagbo. And the 1770s revolutions. Now let us have our ………
He is the Commander in Chief, why not have a military escort? It’s within the law for the presidency to do that
Our prayer is that the courts will be professional and give us something that will root out anybody who imposes himself as Malawi leader through tippex. Once that is achieved we shall tell our professional security agents to be providing security services to someone who is “our choice”!! So one may carelessly use the army and police now, but could stop getting the service unceremoniously……………………………….! Lets wait and see………………………!
Militarized Malawi. This is unprecedented. But there comes a time when people are angry even a gun becomes nothing. Peace does not need guns.