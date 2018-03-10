Mutharika govt eyes improved infrastructural development in rural Malawi

Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, has reiterated government’s commitment to promote infrastructural development, especially in hard- to-reach areas in an effort to spearhead socio-economic development.

Mhango made the remarks during the launch of MK19, 084,595.00 upgrade construction work of Lirangwe Bridge in Majawa Village in the area of Senior Chief Mpama in Chiradzulu District.

The minister aid government is aware that 70 per cent of the country’ population live in rural areas and that the concrete deck bridge being upgraded would improve accessibility and mobility of the rural masses to social amenities such as hospitals, schools and markets.

“The upgrading of Lirangwe Bridge will ease mobility among people in surrounding communities to facilities such as Lirangwe Health Centre and Lirangwe Primary School.

“Additionally, since the inception of the construction work last month, a number of people have already started benefiting from the project through job opportunities,” he said adding, “so far, I am convinced with the overall progress of the construction work and surely the contractor will complete the project within the specified period of three months.”

On his part, Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu West, Dr Emmanuel Fabiano expressed gratitude with government’s commitment to improving public infrastructure such as bridges in rural areas.

He said prior to the construction work, communities faced challenges to access the other side of the road as the previous wood deck bridge would easily get damaged.

“People would use other roads which meant diverting and taking long time to reach their destinations like schools, hospitals and markets. As such, the new bridge once completed will make a huge difference in terms movement as well as transportation of goods and services,” he said.

The upgrading of Lirangwe Bridge project is expected to complete by 2nd June, 2018.

