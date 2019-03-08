Mutharika ignores 48-hour ultimatum to return to Lilongwe

President Peter Mutharika would disregard a 48-hour demand by civil society organisations (CSOs) to return to Lilongwe from his Northern Region tour and meet people with albinism (PWAs) who are holding a vigil and have a face-to-face meeting with the Malawi leader to discuss the continued killings of albinos in the country.
PWAs under the banner of Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) want Mutharika to address their grieveances.
As of Thursday, the protesters were camping out at the Malawi Institute of Management, about six kilometers from the State House, waiting for Presidsnt Mutharuika to return from a visit to the north.
They have given Mutharika 48 hours to return and meet with them. If he doesn’t, they say, they will march on State House again.
But State House has said Mutharika is not returning to Kamuzu Palace anytime soon from his official duties in the North.
The President will not work under pressure as most of the grievenaces Apam are raising are being implemented including the commission of inquiry , his spokesman said.
Albinos in Malawi are targeted over false beliefs that their body parts, when used in so-called magic potions, bring wealth and good luck.
Police statistics show that 26 albinos have been killed since 2014, including three in the past two months.
Is there any emergency to warrant cancellation of the trips? Well done APM keep the fire burning! Ena akumva pain! Even if they match 100 times who will be bothered! They are marching while those who are cheating them are busy eating sausages and taking wine while driving posh cars! Idiots!
Kodi uthenga omwe ukupita kwa achibale awo ndi otani? chifukwa amene akukhudzidwanso ndi alongo, achimwene, mai, bambo ama alubinowo kumapangana ndi anthu kuti awagulitse.
Albinos, stop being used. The countries that are offering you asylum are also after your body parts. At LEASE MUKASOWA KUNO ANTHU AMADZIWA AND RAISE ALARM- kwa eni palibe yemwe angadziwe. North, East, South West, home is best
The clock is ticking.only if he could show he is a listening president unfortunately he feels he owes nobody anything. Power power power I will never understand it.
Chimulirenji run away from the debate APM is using the Northern tasks as an escape-goat! Thus how they operate this thieves they dont care! Ask how many criminals pass with Ana adadi plates on our rd blocks, traffic stops, rd traffic you cant do that even in SA with ANC or USA with Republics nor UK! This impunity will lead this country to Zimbabwe if we keep voting useless money scammers type of leaders! We need a Magufuli type of leader in MLW to progress not retrogress cadets dancing on tax payers funded projects thus your tax you fool those… Read more »
So the vice Chairperson of APAM, Abigail Dzimadzi is in the commission of inquiry instituted by the President and APAM is still seeking attention. Chavuta apa is govt has listened but at a bad time when countries have offered asylum to Albinos, and most likely its more attractive to go outside the country therefore they will continue doing this to make it seem nothing is being done. They have said they will not stop until the personal alarms have arrived too. They wanted a commission of Inquiry, its now there. They have members in the taskforce headed by Ntaba who… Read more »
Am not being respectful with People with Albism but boma and the office of the President has issues that are programmed wgen the President asked them twice to meet them the past few weeks ,It means he had time to meet them.Its not just about them giving boma nthawi its about when he could accommodate.So dont write if they were not gvn time.
Ndinu omvetsa chisoni man!
Akumane nao kangati? Akafunse apayoniya anatha chaka akupanga vigili aja
Akumane nao kangati? Zamwano sizimathandiza
Tiyeninayoni Pumbwa uyo.Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk