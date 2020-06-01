Mutharika kicks-off campaign for re-election: Insists he won in 2019

President Peter Mutharika has kickstarted his campaign for relection in the fresh presidential election, insisting that he won the May 21, 2019 elections fairly and squarely although opposition parties disputed the results through demonstrations and the courts ruled in their favour.

Mutharika said this in Thyolo on Monday during a whistle-stop tour he conducted at Goliati Primary School ground, Thyolo Boma and Bvumbwe Trading Centre after visiting Centre for Innovation and Research at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) in the district.

He said despite international and local elections observers commending the country for credible elections in 2019, it is worrisome that the court decided to nullify the presidential election results after opposition political parties dragged him and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court over the outcome of the elections.

Mutharika, therefore, urged people in Thyolo district to vote in large numbers in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections, expressing hope that he would win again with a landslide to prove that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won in 2019.

“DPP has been getting more votes in Thyolo district of over 90 percent in every election and I hope this time due to anger of voters; the DPP will get almost 100 percent of votes. My appeal is; please go and vote in large numbers.

“I will continue giving full support to the youth in the country by, among others, creating different opportunities such as access to loans through Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDEF) program which has already started,” he added.

Mutharika said he has always been passionate about the youth empowerment; hence, MEDEF program targeting mostly the youth and women.

“In addition, you may have noticed that I am developing the youth through community technical colleges which were built in almost each and every district,” he said.

“In fact, even in my cabinet, at least 14-15 ministers are youthful. For example, Charles Mchacha and Ben Phiri are true representatives of the youth, which only shows that I have the interest of the youth at heart,” Mutharika emphasised.

Mutharika also promised to continue with other development projects such as Malawi Rural Electrification Program as well as roads and school construction. He urged people to keep on praying for him against his adversaries.

DPPs Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha said the party will win the coming elections because what the court did in nullifying the elections was not the will of majority who voted for the party in 2019.

Mchacha said the Malawi Congress Party and the UTM together with their allies have nothing to offer to people in the country, arguing that those championing the so-called Tonse Alliance agenda were greedy and bent at self- enrichment.

