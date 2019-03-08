Mutharika launches Karonga Water Project, Songwe Road

President Peter Mutharika has committed that government will be providing safe water to everyone as well as good road network to promote development in the country as he commissioned Karonga Town Water Supply System and Karonga-Songwe Road.
Mutahrika launched the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) project at Kibwe Primary School ground in Karonga.
The project, set to benefit about 20 000 people is valued at $26.7million and is funded by Opec Fund for International Development , Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Badea) and the Government of Malawi.
Mutharika also officially launched the rehabilitated Karonga-Songwe Road, saying in the next five years of his rule, the country will have good road network and potable water every corder.
He said his presidency if focused on development revolution to improve the country and to uplift the socio-economic conditions of Malawians.
Observors say tarred road network has increased tenfold in all the regions. In fact, in four years, Mutharika has constructed and rehabilitated many roads in this country more than all previous presidents combined.
Where are the roads ?Hahahahahahahaha !
You don’t dee them? Then you’re not in Malawi. Come home and see!
Why wait till the time of elections
You still want the people whom you have victimized with the quota system of education to vote for you. The quota system is another form of apartheid. It’s tribalism. The aim is to marginalize hard working northerners in favor of lazy Ana Adad , Ana agogo Pitala wakuba who are killing people with albinism.
The issue in the article is about Water and Road projects in the North. How do you digress to quota system and albino issues unrelated! This derives from hate and it won’t help you. Tell you the truth, this guy you so much hate will win and continue with his wonderful projects till 2024 even without your vote!
My friend this hate mind will take you no where. Appericiate you have water and good road in Karonga. Learn to appreciate development.
Mutharika already said that he will love the people that hate him most because they know not what they are doing.