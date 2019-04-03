Mutharika launches Lilongwe Old Airport-Santhe road: ‘Infrastructure vital for development’

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has said road infrastructure development improves livelihoods and reduces poverty in the country as he officially launched the 95 Kilometer Lilongwe-Kasiya-Santhe road at Kasiya Community Ground in Traditional Authority (T/A) Khongoni in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

The President said the Lilongwe-Kasiya-Santhe road is one of the 23 roads being delivered in the last four and a half years that he has been in power.

Mutharika further urged people of Kasiya to vote for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its leadership for continued development in the country.

“I want Malawi to industralize in the next five years when you vote for DPP led government. Malawi is for Malawians, nobody will stop us from improving the lives of Malawians for together we are unshakeable and unstoppable,” said Mutharika.

In his remarks, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango hailed the President for his commitment in implementing the projects he promised to fulfil in 2014.

“Recently, the President opened the Mzuzu- Nkhatabay and Karonga-Songwe roads and today he has officially launched this road. The durable roads that his government has constructed will help in promoting transportation in the country.

Besides the roads, some developments including the Bingu National Stadium, the Cement and Malata Subsidy Program and Cash Transfer have been implemented over the time. It is not a simple job to implement all these projects within such a short period of time,” said Mhango.

Speaking earlier, T/A Khongoni expressed deep gratitude to the President for delivering the road saying they never expected the road to be constructed looking at how many leaders have failed to do so in the past.

“The President has proved to be a man of his words looking at how he has fulfilled his promises which he made in 2014’s manifesto among which was to construct this road.

Many leaders in the past made empty promises regarding the same as such we are grateful to the ruling government for this development,” said Khongoni.

Khongoni added: “The road will save a lot of time to users which will eventually allow them to engage in other developmental activities. It will also boost agriculture and trade as it will allow farmers and businessmen to ably transport goods across the country.”

Construction of the Lilongwe-Kasiya-Santhe road started in August, 2015 and it was projected to end in August, 2019. The road has been built by Mota Engil.

