Mutharika meets PAC over peaceful 2019 polls

President Peter Mutharika is meeting officials from quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to discuss and find solutions to the rising political tension and violence ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

President Mutharika and PAC chair Rev Chingota

Executive director of PAC Robert Phiri said the PAC officials will also invite Mutharika to participate in national prayers for peace.

“PAC wants to sell its ideas to the president on how to build peace ahead of the elections. We will also meet the Leader of Opposition [Lazarus Chakwera] and all leaders of political parties. We are on peace mission,” said Phiri.

Phiri also said PAC wants to meet state run Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) management to discuss the same issue as the broadcaster broadcasts hate speeches against the opposition.

He said PAC wants a peaceful electoral process before and after the elections.

Presidential advisor on NGOs Mavuto Bamusi said Mutharika would meet the PAC officials, saying the president’s wish has always been to see a peaceful election.

“It is the nature of the president to engage the faith community on issues of national importance, on how to build peace in the run up to the elections,” said Bamusi.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets has been involved in political violence which include the burning of the United Transformation Movement vehicles as well as petrol bombing residences of UTM officials.

Police are yet to make arrests.

