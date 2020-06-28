Mutharika moves out of State House to private sprawling Mangochi residence  

As President Lazarus Chakwera was taking an oath of office in Lilongwe, former president Peter Mutharika hurriedly packed his belonging from Sanjika Palace in Blantyre and made his way to Mangochi his retirement home.

Mutharika, 80, is said to have built a sprawling mansion in Mangochi where he will enjoy his forced retirement from politics.

Upon arriving in Mangochi, Mutharika was met by hundreds of his supporters who cheered and danced as he enlightened from the vehicle he was being driven.

A jovial looking Mutharika was seen interacting with his supporters as his bodyguard Norman Chisale looked on.

The supporters chanted “Adad omwewo, ife sitilola” implying that for them it is Mutharika whom they acknowledge instead of his successor Lazarus Chakwera.

Mutharika lost the June 23 elections to Chakwera and has not contested the results of the election although he highlighted that he had reservations over the electoral process.

