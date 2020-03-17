Mutharika refuses to fire MEC commissioners, confirms withholding assent on Malawi electoral bills: ‘No fresh polls May 19’
State House has confirmed as earlier reported by Nyasa Times that President Peter Mutharika has refused to assent to the electoral reforms bills passed in Parliament in February this year which technically means the presidential fresh elections slated for May 19 2020 will have to be rescheduled.
Presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani told a news conference in Blantyre that the President is duty bound to critically scrutiinse each provision in the bills and check if there is conflict with the constitution or other laws.
He said Mutharika has also refused to sign the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament’s recommendations to fire Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners.
Kalilani said the commissioners were not given time to prepare for the meeting with the committee and were not given a chance to bring their lawyers.
He said Mutharika finds PAC’s recommendation fatuous and “laughable” considering thatthe committee find the commission competent in the parliamentary and local government elections and incompetent in presidential vote.
Parliament in February passed the electoral reforms bills, which paves the way for fresh elections after on February 3, the High Court sitting in Lilongwe as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) annulled the presidential election, saying they were marred by a plethora of irregularities, which saw Mutharika re-elected.
The court therefore ordered Parliament to make provisions for holding of fresh presidential election within 150 days.
Parliament passed the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Amendment Bill which has set fresh elections to be held on May 19. The Bill also provides for the holding a run-off election 30 days later if no candidate gets 50%+1 of the votes cast.
“His Excellency the President has witheld his assent for all the bills,” said Kalilani, saying the bills “does not meet the test of constitutionality.”
Since the President has refused to assent to the bills, Kalilani said bills will be taken back to parliament after 21 days.
A prominent legal scholar Dr Mwiza Nkhata explains that where the President withholds assent to a Bill, it must be returned to the Speaker of the National Assembly with a notification that Presidential assent has been withheld, including the reasons for the withholding of the assent.
He said such a Bill must not be debated again until after the expiration of 21 days from the date of the notification of the withholding of the assent.
Nkhata said according to the laws, if such a Bill is subsequently debated again after the expiration of the 21 days but before the expiration of three months and passed by the majority of the National Assembly, it must again be presented to the President for assent.
“This time the President must assent to the Bill within 21 days of its presentation. All Bills that have been passed must be immediately published in the Gazette. No law made by Parliament can come into force until it has been published in the Gazette.(S.74 of the Constitution). Parliament, however, may prescribe that a law shall not come into force until a later date in spite of its publication in the Gazette. In such a situation, the law will ordinarily come into force upon the publication of a ministerial notice appointing the date for its coming into force in the Gazette,” he states.
In the meantime, the date of fresh elections will change from May 19 2020 to a later date as Nyasa Times earlier reported.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
muona nyekhwe,no rerun soon,Majoti ndi mzakoyo
Nothing illegal here, don’t blame the president, he has cited the flaws and gaps, so he has acted within the law, chofunika is for the concerned to address the issues and send them back to him for action..nthawi ino siyotinso tizikomana ma jacket..after addressing the cited issues he will have no choice but to do the needful..don’t let lawlessness reign in our midst because.of personal interests or ego…
You have made a serious mistake. You will remember this day when you’re not where you are now
PARTNER IN CRIME
The Concourt Judges overstepped their mandate The President is just proving to them that they have area of their jurisdiction.Next time let justice prevail because it cannot be suppressed.
Ntchito tigwira, mdima ukachulukitsa ndiye kuti kwatsala pang’ono kucha
This sounds like seek and hide game. Whatever happens after this Malawi need to go back to the drawing board to re-draft sections or articles in the constitution. The constitution is weak and so many loopholes in it. The MEC chair is a sitting supreme court of appeal judge and the president is a constitution law expert which to me they seem to know the loopholes in the constitution and seriously using those loopholes to their advantage. When the election case was in court, was the president supposed to be inaugurated or his inauguration put on hold until judgement us… Read more »
Kulira ndi chigamulo uku. Freedom is coming ………… The will of the people not the will of DPP.
Dziko limafunika President okhala ndi vision, strong minded and wise osati kumavomereza maganizo a zigawenga NO!!!!! Bravo!! Mr. President that’s what it means by being WISE Most Leaders in Malawi are blind they do not know where they are coming from and where they are going – they just critisize for the sack of critising – Surely may God bless you our President…. the more people curse/hate and shower insults on you the more God blesses you!!!!!
Apatu ndiye pongofunika kuchichotsapo panpandopo by force