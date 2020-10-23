Mutharika says Chakwera so far shinning on projects he initiated: Insists ‘respect the presidency’

Former president Peter Mutharika shas said he cannot rate the performance of President Lazarus Chakwera because to him, nothing has been done apart from inspecting, opening and monitoring the projects initiated by the previous regime.

Mutharika was responding to questions from reporters during a news conference he held at his retirement home in Mangochi on Friday.

Asked how he would rate President Chakwera’s first 100 days in office, Mutharika said there was nothing much new his successor has done.

“I don’t see much has been done ; so far the President is inspecting my projects that I did,” said Mutharika.

He cited the Area 18 Interchange which his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) asked government the country to honour Mutharika by naming the interchange after him.

Mutharika also prided himself for initiating the Grand Business Park in Lilongwe, saying when completed, people will not be travelling to China to buy things as most of the materials will be found at the Park.

“Malawi will be a hub of whole southern Africa region.,” he pointed out.]

Mutharika also said Chakwera on Friday performed the official opening of the five -star Golden Peacock in Blantyre which was initiated during his tenure.

“I am glad that the government has decided to adopt our projects and continue with them. They are continuing with our policies,” said Mutharika

“So, at the moment I can’t rate them because I have seen what they have done,” he added.

Mutharika said he embarked on a number of projects to develop the country and his role cannot go unappreciated.

Asked if he has been in contact with President Chakwera and how was their relationship, Mutharika said he could not comment on that as a matter of “privacy”.

But said: “Later I will comment about it but now let me respect the privacy on that.”

Said Mutharika:“I don’t want to put obstacles in the way of the new president, I want to give him a chance to run this country. He won the elections to run this country and use his policies o for the benefit of this country.”

He added that being president is a difficult job because the president deals with a lot of people.

Mutharika nonetheless repeated his appeal to Malawian people to respect the presidency because it is a sacred office, heart and soul of the nation.

“A day before I left Sanjika Palace I made a passionate plea to all Malawians to respect the presidency because it is a sacred office and the heart and soul of our nation,” said Mutharika.

He stressed: “Please, let us respect the presidency.”

Governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times that overall Mutharika handled the questions by reporters calmly and great composure “something unusual of Mutharika we all knew a few months ago. “

Said Munthali: “He spoke like a Statesman and father willing to provide constructive advice to the incumbent. You could clearly see on how he handled some questions which ordinarily you would expect him to attach the incumbent but was fair and objective in his response.

“So, in terms of national matters he handled them well. His appeal for the Tonse government to continue some of the DPP good policies is welcome and must be commended.”

Mutharika – a one term president- was ousted by Chakwera in the June 23 Fresh Presidential Election, aided by an alliance with former fellow presidential aspirant Saulos Chilima, who is now vice-president.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares