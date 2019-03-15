Mutharika says housing subsidy to cater for disaster victims

President Peter Mutharika has said the the Decent and Affordable Housing (Cement and Malata) Subsidy Programme (DAHSP) will consider every household affected by the recent disaster in the affected 10 districts.

Mutharika said this Thursday at Namatamba Primary School in Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba district where he cheered and interacted with victims of persistent rains that destroyed houses in the area.

The Malawi leader said the program will provide cement and iron sheets to the affected households to ensure they are able to rebuild their houses in time.

He then warned Malawians against killing people with albinism, saying it was inhuman.

Mutharika added that government had out-sourced services of experts to investigate the issue thoroughly so that it is brought to an end forthwith.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi said government has an obligation to rush to the assistance of its citizenry in time with relief items.

He said that was the reason the President decided to cut short his official government business in the north the moment he heard that Southern Region was experiencing persistent rains.

Dausi then condemned opposition political parties for concentrating on politics in time of disaster like the one the southern region experienced.

The recent disaster has resulted in Zomba District council commissioning 54 evacuation centres where 3,571 families are being sheltered.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), as of Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 56 deaths and 577 injuries were recorded. Three people were missing.

Zomba alone recorded four deaths in Traditional Authority Chikowi and two from Traditional Authority Malemia.

During the function, President Mutharika made a symbolic presentation of relief items to some of the affected people.

The State President has already visited Balaka, Mangochi and Machinga where he cheered and interacted with victims of the heavy and destructive rains.

