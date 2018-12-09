Mutharika says Masauko Chipembere monument to be erected in Malindi: ‘I fight hate with love for those who hate me’

President Peter Mutharika has announced that government would consider erecting a monument for late Henry Masauko Chipembere in Malindi, Mangochi in honour of the architect of this country’s independence in 1964, for having summoned founding president Kamuzu Banda home from exile to lead the country’s anti-colonial battle.

Chipembere later led an armed revolt in Malindi against Kamuzu Banda. He alongside Kanyama Chiume, Yatuta Chisiza, Willie Chokani and other Cabinet colleagues, fell out with Banda in what became known as the Cabinet Crisis of 1964, just two months after independence.

President Mutharika in his address to Anglicans at Malindi, Mangochi during 120th celebration anniversary of St. Martin’s Hospital, described Malindi as a historical place in the country and that he had emotional connection to the place through late Henry Masauko Chipembere who came from the area.

Mutharika described Chipembere as a ‘brilliant and charismatic’ leader who fought against oppression during the early years of the one party regime in the country.

“This celebration tells us that whatever we see in this country, there is a history behind it. There is a beginning for everything.

“But very often, we take things for granted because we do not care about where we are coming from. We take what we have for granted,” he said.

“We take everything for granted because we do not often care about those who struggle and suffer for things we have and now enjoy,” Mutharika added.

He called on Malawians to unite, love one another and develop the country together, adding that he does not believe in fighting hate with hate.

“I have learnt to forgive my enemies. I fight hate with love for those who hate me. There are some religious leaders who hate me, but I want to tell them I love them,” he said.

He added: “And in my life as a servant of the people, I learn many inspiring lessons from King David. David faced many trials. David was not a perfect man, but by faith, David prevailed over his trials.

“There are times when some sought to destroy his innocent life. There were times when people became jealous of David just because he was doing his job right on the battlefield.”

The President said both government and the church should never be distracted by those who serve other forces, adding that these forces fight to discourage them.

“Even when they gather to outnumber our cause, our faith, God assures us that He will set confusion in the camp of the enemy. And we only need to be still and know that He is God,” Mutharika said.

Malindi’s first sign of change after the end of Banda’s dictatorship, was introduced by the administration of President Bakili Muluzi’s United Democratic Front, UDF, when he was elected to office following Malawi historic multi-party elections in 1994.

The UDF honoured Catherine, the widow of Chipembere, with a Cabinet position after she was elected to Parliament on its ticket.

In addition, it initiated the construction of a tarred road, albeit a single narrow lane that turns off from the Bakili Muluzi Highway but ending 30 kilometres after Malindi.

The Mutharika administration with financing from China is also constructing a full tarmac road from the Mangochi turn-off through to Malindi and up to Makanjira.

The project has generated much excitement, with expectations of new opportunities of employment.

