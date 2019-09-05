Mutharika stadium project still on

September 5, 2019 Arkangel Tembo -Mana 2 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has  assured Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers clubs that he would construct state of the art stadiums for them as he promised.

President Mutharika greets Malawi FA president Walter Nyamilandu at Sanjika Palace

He made the remarks on Wednesday in Blantyre during an audience with officials of the two clubs, who were accompanied by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

Mutharika  said funds for the two stadiums would be allocated in this year’s nation budget which Parliament is set to approve during the session which will  start next week in Lilongwe.

Be Forward Wanderers FC Chairman, Gift Mkandawire who spoke on behalf of the two clubs hailed Mutharika for his total support to the two clubs.

“Allow me to salute you for the unprecedented donation of stadiums to Wanderers and Bullets. Your Excellency, you will go down in history as the only President that saw our plight and did something about it,” he pointed out.

Mkandawire pleaded with the President that the two stadiums to be constructed should be of international standards both in terms of capacity and facilities.

He asked government to be assisting clubs that participate in the CAF games in terms of resources because they represent the nation.

FAM president, Nyamilandu saluted the President for showing commitment in the development of football in the country.

He said infrastructure is one of the key component in the development of football saying what the President has demonstrated is a sign of the love he has for the game of football.

“For Bullets and Wanderers to have no stadiums and home it affect them in many aspects. Let me salute you for showing passion because once these teams will have their own stadiums they will be able to generate funds for themselves,” Nyamilandu said.

He said for Malawi to qualify for the World Cup they need teams like Bullets and Wanderers to have proper infrastructures.

TOSH
Guest
TOSH

STUPID MUTHARIKA KODI MESA UNKATI YU GONNA USE THE MONEY FROM YOUR POCKET NOW YU ARE CHANGING THE TUNE AND YU TOLD THEM TO FIND THE PLACE

Ngutuya
Guest
Ngutuya

too little too late sekulu

