Mutharika starts whistle-stop campaign blitz, promises ‘better Malawi’

As Malawis is preparing to hold Tripartite elections next year, President Peter Mutharika has launched his campaign blitz for his second and final term bid pitting him and his bitter rival Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

President Mutharika, has also resorted to meeting delegations in State House apart from the roadside rallies, as the battle for State House intensifies.

Mutharika kicked off his latest meet-the-people touron Wednesday from Mangochi to Blantyre.

During the tours, Mutharika will be delivering his message and vision of sustained development agenda that will guarantee a prosperous Malawi, his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said.

Speaking at Songani, Zomba City Centre and Thondwe, Mutharika said government government would continue to implement various programs aimed at improving their living standards.

Mutharika said government would continue working towards implementing development programs which have a direct bearing on the lives of ordinary Malawians.

The Malawian leader said some of the initiatives would include infrastructural projects which would not only create employment to locals but also create wealth for the country’s socio-economic growth.

He also outlined projects to be undertaken in Zomba and other districts in the Eastern Region, citing construction of Zomba Stadium and Liwonde – Mangochi Road.

Mutharika called for support to ensure that his DPP performs well in the 2019 tripartite elections.

In his remarks, DPP Eastern Region Governor, Julius Paipi assured the president of unwavering support, pointing out that the party was steadily gaining strength from grassroots structures.

Some of the notable figures who welcomed the President at Songani included DPP Eastern Region President, Yunus Mussa, Zomba District Commissioner, Emmanuel Bambe and Senior Chief Malemia.

Mutharika and the First Lady were coming from Chikoko Bay State Lodge, in Monkey Bay, Mangochi where they spent their Christmas and New Year holiday and were heading to Blantyre through Balaka, Machinga and Zomba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :