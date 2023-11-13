Mutharika to address the nation in Malawi Kwacha devaluation

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says its leader Peter Mutharika will on Friday hold a press briefing to address the nation on the recent 44 per cent devaluation of the Kwacha.

DPP Spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba, in a press statement, says Mutharika will be accompanied by other senior members of the Party.

Namalomba says Mutharika will also suggest ways in which the government and Malawians can manage the challenges being faced as a result of the fall of the Kwacha.

The Central Bank, on Wednesday night, announced a 44 percent devaluation of the Kwacha which has resulted in the rising cost of almost all basic commodities on the local market.

