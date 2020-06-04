Mutharika to deliver recorded Sona address: Malawi Parliament opens Friday for budget

President Peter Mutharika will deliver the State of the Nation Address at Parliament on Friday through a recorded audio in a bid to decongest the House.

National Assembly has confirmed that President’s address to open the Budget Session and marks the state opening of a new session of parliament will be delivered remotely as his presences could traditionally attract various stakeholders including the judges, diplomatic corps, civil society organisations, media corps, the business community, faith leaders and the public.

Spokesperson for Parliament, Ian Mwenye, said the Business Committee chaired by the Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara and comprising leaders of political parties in the House, who set the agenda of the proceedings, made several recommendations to reduce the gathering in the chamber.

“The Sona will be delivered on Friday 5th June. This will mark the opening of the Budget meeting,” said Mwenye.

He said the Sona which is expected to bring hope, direction and opportunities for the people, will be debated from 8th to 11th of June 2020.

It is expected that at the heart of President’s speech will be the three current challenges, namely: Coronavirus, elections re-run and Malawi economy – or the lack of.

The House, which will meet up to July 24, is also expected to tackle some electoral-related bills for the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

And Finance, Economic Planning and Development minister Joseph Mwanamvekha will present the 2020/21 National Budget on June 12.

