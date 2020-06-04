Mutharika to deliver recorded Sona address: Malawi Parliament opens Friday for budget
President Peter Mutharika will deliver the State of the Nation Address at Parliament on Friday through a recorded audio in a bid to decongest the House.
National Assembly has confirmed that President’s address to open the Budget Session and marks the state opening of a new session of parliament will be delivered remotely as his presences could traditionally attract various stakeholders including the judges, diplomatic corps, civil society organisations, media corps, the business community, faith leaders and the public.
Spokesperson for Parliament, Ian Mwenye, said the Business Committee chaired by the Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara and comprising leaders of political parties in the House, who set the agenda of the proceedings, made several recommendations to reduce the gathering in the chamber.
“The Sona will be delivered on Friday 5th June. This will mark the opening of the Budget meeting,” said Mwenye.
He said the Sona which is expected to bring hope, direction and opportunities for the people, will be debated from 8th to 11th of June 2020.
It is expected that at the heart of President’s speech will be the three current challenges, namely: Coronavirus, elections re-run and Malawi economy – or the lack of.
The House, which will meet up to July 24, is also expected to tackle some electoral-related bills for the forthcoming fresh presidential election.
And Finance, Economic Planning and Development minister Joseph Mwanamvekha will present the 2020/21 National Budget on June 12.
Nkhalamba tsopano.
People of Malawi have a right to know the true fitness of the Acting President why is he REQUIRING a Drip IV strapped to his left arm first seem at the Nomination Ceremony May 8th and again Monday. SHOULD HE BE resigning prior to Election if a vote for DPP is truely a vote for a UDF Government?
Considering the FACT that Parliment was NOT Recalled days after the President refused to assent to the Electorial Reform Bills March 17th is evident that the President has frustrated and is in CONTEMPT of COURT. The Fact that MEC as independent office of Government has NOT SET the Date or fully prepared for the Presidential Election prior to the expiry of 150 Days is also in CONTEMPT of COURT. People FORGET THIS a ILLEGITIMATE UNELECTED PRESIDENT enjoying all the benefits including living at State House, paid a Salary, provided a Security Detail, Inappropriately making Appointments of a President for now… Read more »
You are indicating the earliest the Parliment will re-look at Electorial Bills is June 12th. What you are really saying the DPP Government will frustrate the process and Elections will NOT BE HELD JUNE 23rd as MEC refuses to order and have delivered Ballots into the Country by June 20th creating CONTEMPT of COURT Issue.
You mean we can not manage to allow just very few people to attend the SONA? This is a joke of the World.
Nothing wrong with that. After all, its an address not an undress. He can do it remotely. Why do people fuss over nothing. Even the G7 meeting has been canceled. The world leaders will communicate remotely.
You can’t see hypocrisy in this. He was out and about in Thyolo campaigning just a few day ago.
He can probably delegate the Vice president. How can honorable members spend hours watching a cinema of APM rumbling on what is supposed to be a SONA.
Ndiye anthu azikanvela audio ngati akunvela John chilembwe kkkkkkk
kusankha tsogoleri wina mavuto apitilira aposa pamenepa chifukwa ena amene ndikuwaonawa ali ndimagazi mmanja onse komanso ndimbava zenizeni aaa tingopilira ndiyemweyu basi enawo ayamba kukanganirana maudindo asanalowe m’boma tsono akalowa zizakhala bwanji aaa mbuzi zaanthu izi
Hahaha koma akuluwa ndi mbudzi yeniyenidi ndithu