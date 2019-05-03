Mutharika vows to continue with development programs if re-elected

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday assured people of Dowa that his government will continue with development programs if they vote for the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) in the May 21 tripartite elections.

Speaking during a whistle stop at Nalunga Trading Center, Dowa Boma and Chilumbuli Trading Centers in the district, Mutharika said voting for the DPP candidate will mean continued development in Dowa and the country as a whole.

He however, told the people that it will all depend on how they vote on May 21, 2019 urging them to vote wisely by voting for the DPP and its candidates in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

“DPP is the only party that has the welfare of people at heart and this is evidenced by the numerous development activities and programs it has undertaken in the eleven years it has been in power,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika further assured people of Dowa that his government would finish the Dowa-Chezi road and would construct the Lumbadzi-Chankhungu road promising them that his government would also build a Community Technical College in the district.

The President cited the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP 8), the Decent Housing Accommodation Subsidy Program (DHASP), the community colleges program, construction of roads and rural growth centres throughout the country as some of the development programs that his government is implementing.

He however, said it is unfortunate that the opposition is always opposing his development programs.

“The opposition wanted me to sell maize but I refused and this is the maize that people are eating now,” said Mutharika.

He highlighted that the universal fertilizer subsidy would mostly benefit the rich and not the poor and the vulnerable.

“No to universal fertilizer subsidy, no! no! no!, yes, yes to farm input subsidy program,” the President emphasized saying the programs target the poor and vulnerable people.

The president added that his government would construct seven secondary schools in all the districts throughout the country including Dowa.

DPP second Vice President for the Central region, Uladi Mussa said other parties are failures and told the people of Dowa to vote for the DPP.

He said Mutharika deserves second term for the country to continue with development in the district and the country as a whole.

In their remarks, Chiefs Msakambewa and Kayembe commended the DPP led government for initiating development projects in the central region and thanked the president for visiting their areas.

