Mutharika to welcome Uladi and BJ Mpinganjira in DPP

President Arthur Peter Mutharika who is also leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will hold a political rally in Blantyre on Sunday where he is expected to welcome into his party some political gurus who are recycling themselves to the governing party ahead of next year’s elections.

According to a statement issued by Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara, the political rally will be held at at Lunzu Community Ground.

Nyasa Times understands that among politicians the DPP will present to Mutharika will beformer acting People’s Party (PP) president Uladi Mussa, a persuasive politician who is nicknamed ‘Change Goal.’

Mussa was fired as PP vice president for the Central Region for alleged indiscipline.

He was accused of continuously bringing confusion in the party by claiming that PP was in a coalition with the DPP.

DPP insiders said Mussa, a member of Parliament (MP) for Salima South,is among politicians who have been vetted to join the party he helped to found together with late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Mussa said after being expelled from PP, he has changed his political goals.

“Yes, it is time to move on progressively in politics,” he said with a hint of joining DPP.

Pressed if he is joining DPP, Mussa said a number of politicians from his former party were already working with the governing party.

He alls the blurry DPP-PP alliance a reunion of two parties born of one mother—United Democratic Front (UDF)

DPP already has a working relationship in Parliament with UDF whose president, Atupele Muluzi, was drafted into Mutharika’s Cabinet in 2004.

But PP secretary general Ibrahim Matola said the owners of the party are the grassroot supporters who have rebuffed the alliance.

Meanwhile, another former PP vice-president for Southern Province, Brown James (BJ) Mpinganjira is set to be welcomed in the DPP fold.

Mpinganjora hinted on a possible comeback into frontline politics after ‘the break’ , saying he was available to render his assistance given an opportunity by the government.

Political journey continues

Mpinganjira, who is also an evangelist, was one of the first members of United Democratic Front (UDF) and served in Bakili Muluzi cabinet before he resigned and formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which he used its ticket to stand in 2004 presidential elections.

Mpinganjira, who came forth during the 2004 presidential election, used to be Muluzi’s trusted aide and a senior minister in the UDF government, and was at one time even tipped to take over from Muluzi at the end of the president’s two terms.

But relations between the two soured when Muluzi began contemplating constitutional amendments to extend his stay in power.

Mpinganjira was arrested several times soon after leaving government for offences ranging from corruption to treason.

In 2009 he contested the presidency as running-mate of MCP presidential candidate John Tembo.

