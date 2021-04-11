Mutharika’s lavish mansion: Ombudsman probe plot as questions raised over source of money
Here is the luxurious retirement beachside mansion of former president Peter Mutharika in Mangochi with top-of-the-range fittings that feature an excess of marble, mosaic and gold, raising questions the source of funds for the ex-leader to built the sprawling and opulent home.
The astonishing pictures show the gaudy opulence of Mutharika’s retirement private residence.
Inside the property some walls and fixtures are covered in a gold and ivory colour scheme.
There are claims that the ex-leader had improperly benefited from public funds for the construction of his mansion.
But Mutharika through his personal secretary Linda Salanjira said he built his house in Mangochi with his own money.
“Mutharika did not use taxpayers’ money to build his house,” Salanjira said.
She rejected any insinuation that there could be any untoward abuse of state resources by Mutharika to build the Mangochi home.
But pictures of the mansion has attracted comments from citizens that amid a sea of poverty, Mutharika , who accumulated significant wealth during his six-year rule, went on with opulent display by the construction of his lavish home.
Apart from the mansion, the Mutharika estate includes staff houses.
The ex-leader’s wealth has come under the microscope as his bank accounts remains frozen in criminal investigations to do with cement-gate scandal.
Mutharika has a vast personal fortune.
Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman is investigating Mutharika over a land in Mangochi where he built his retirement home.
This follows a complaint filed by a Maldeco Fisheries retiree Albert Viola claiming that some people sold him his land and he wanted to be compensated.
Saulos Mkuluzado, a step brother to Albert Viola who brokered the deal, explained
The land was sold to Mutharika for K30 million when he was president, and after some deductions that went to Ministry of Lands and other charges, the balance was paid to Albert Viola, K7.3 million and Ernest Viola, K12 million plus, as per agreed percentages.
Albert Viola, however, felt this was far too little as compared to the land he valued to be worth K36 million.
On his part, Mkuluzado said the land, owing to the disagreements between the Violas and as directed by the two, was registered in his name, Saulos Mkuluzado, until it was sold to Mutharika.
He said the ex-Malawi leader duly paid for it though the he does not own it as it is registered under Moyenda Mutharika- his US-based daughter – a lawyer by profession.
The money to purchase the land was deposited into a National Bank account number 0000000520659, Lilongwe Gateway Service Centre on June 22 2017 and later, application for consent to transfer lease was made to the Commissioner of Lands and it was processed in favour of Moyenda Mutharika.
Former president Mutharika, after his loss in the June 23 2020 Fresh Presidential Election, relocated to Mangochi and settled at this land.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Yilandidwe NYEKHWE Palace basi, nanga si ndalama zokuba izi. How can you sleep at night knowing you’ve swindled povos surrounding you with their huts?
Dzi Mitharikazi dzangokhala zokuba. Chi nkulu chake sichinamanga yache ku ndata.
I think the Ombudsman is overstretching herself. It is not her mandate to investigate corruption. There is the whole ACB to investigate such issues. In any case her decisions can be disregarded. She can do nothing about it apart from reporting to parliament on institutions and people who disregard her decisions.This us a waste of resources and time.
Munthu has been the president of this country for 6 solid years u want him to live in a shack at ntopwa yet he was getting salaries and allowances plus bank borrowing to builder a house….apusi munazaolowera kusawuka basi
So what instead of investigating 6.2 billion.
U are bxy following this?
Sign of jealousy we malawians
Palibe nkhani apa. The Mutharikas paid a fair price for the land – willing seller willing buyer.
Albert Viola is just too greedy and is an idiot. Why complaint now? Not news worthy
A Malawi jealous ikuphani? Learn to appreciate the successes of others and leave the former President enjoy his retirement in peace.
He is the former president of our beloved country, he saw a lawyer in US for years..Why should building a house be and issue? We have local Lawyers who have mansions but u can’t queation them..Lets be serious with some of these things. You have beter isues to concentrate on in your offices than this..You want him to stay in Chitawira in an ordinary house and ull be happy?
Mpezeleni nkhani ina osati za ziiii ngati izi… Ndipo nsiyeni apume munthuyu..
Investigate the contractor who built the so called palace because the contractor will know who and how the money was paid. No doubt fertiliser and pharmaceutical contracts corruptly awarded have paid for this palace which should be forfeited and made into a hotel. . Mutharika was a mere professor at a run of the mill university. His salary and whatever fees he claims to have been paid for legal consultations cannot warrant such wealth. The man is a downright crook Fufuzani kontrakita yemwe adamanga nyumba yachifumu. A Mutharika anali profesa chabe pa nthawi yomwe amaphunzira ku university yotsajivika. Malipiro ake ndi ndalama… Read more »
This is nonsense. Please give the old man some peace. Let him rest. Let the cement Gate case be concluded too or closed if there is no case. This practice of demonising old and former presidents must stop. There is no need harassing Former heads of State.
Instead, let them play a role in developing the country and protecting Malawi interests at global level as ambassadors of goodwill.
By the way, can we have the new competent Cabinet and ensure that the Teacher saga is closed.
Ombudsman is now doing witch-hunting. The woman ombudsmen is trying to find a case where there’s none.
Is it an offence or crime for a retired or former president to have a descent home ? Was this former president being paid or not ? Has he got a pension ? Has this probe come because his mansion looks good ? Does he not deserve to live in a descent home ? Not that the who is is pursuing this matter shall also be probed soon or later. Let’s love another.