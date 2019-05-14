Mutharika’s step-son Tadikira in ‘vote for A Dad’ campaign amongst college-going students

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) college youths interface chairperson, Tadikira Mafubza , has rallied students in the country’s colleges and universities to vote for President Peter Mutharika to have a second term, saying he it the “only key” to the numerous challenges affecting them.

Tadikira is a step-son to Mutharika after the latter married his mother, Gertrude Maseko -the incumbent First Lady.

Speaking during a DPP inter college festival, which brought together students from Chancellor College, Domasi College, Andiamo, Mangochi and Nansawa Technical Colleges as well as Machinga Teachers Training College, Tadikila focused mostly on touting his step father’s leadership and appealed to his fellows to vote wisely in the polls next week.

“The President sent me to deliver the message of hope to my fellow youths. He delegated me to ask them to vote wisely. They should vote for DPP, the party that will continue providing solutions to critical problems facing them,” he said in an interview with Nyasa Times after the festival.

According to Tadikira, the DPP manifesto is also clear about plans that the party has for the youth beyond May 21 which includes establishing more technical colleges in every constituency in Malawi and also facilitating access to business capital to graduating students from various colleges to beat unemployment.

DPP national director for the youth, Connex Muhuwa, corroborated with the President’s step-son. saying it is time for the youth to decide their future by voting for the right president which, according to him, is Mutharika.

“Peter Mutharika is the global champion for the youth, and he knows all the problems facing the youth in the country and he has workable solutions. The youth should vote for him and enjoy his visionary leadership,” said Muhuwa.

Domasi college student, Laurine Phiso, said she has all the reasons to vote for DPP saying she is already enjoying the fruits of Mutharika’s visionary leadership through the construction of technical colleges that are equipping youths with various skills.

One of the students from Nasawa Technical College who attended the festival, Phaless Nyirenda said the youth festival was a success because members from different DPP wings interacted and shared knowledge on a number of things.

When asked if participating in politics can not affect one’s studies, Nyirenda said politics can not affect a student’s performance if the student is good at time management.

Activities at the festival included sports as well as music performances by Dan Lu and Macelba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :