Mvalo calls for bridging justice gap

At the esteemed Malawi National E-Justice Conference in Lilongwe today, Tuesday, Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo, passionately underscored the imperative to bridge the justice gap.

In his address, the Minister spoke of the challenges that citizens encounter in their quest for legal remedies.

Graced by the presence of Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, Minister Mvalo fervently advocated for digital transformation as a pivotal solution to these pressing issues.

“Technology has the profound potential to democratize access to legal information, streamline judicial processes, and elevate the quality of legal aid services,” he proclaimed.

He lauded the Chief Justice for pioneering the implementation of e-courts in Malawi, a commendable stride towards modernizing the justice system.

The Minister further extolled the virtues of data-driven decision-making within the justice sector, emphasizing that a deep understanding of trends and patterns can significantly inform policies that champion equity and fairness.

Minister Mvalo called for a united effort to harness the power of technology in crafting a more just and equitable society.

“Technology alone cannot bridge the justice gap. It is imperative to invest in the training of legal professionals and to engage with communities. With determination and collaborative spirit, Malawi can realize a justice system that truly serves all its citizens,” he asserted.

The audience received his speech with great enthusiasm, a testament to his unwavering commitment to reforming the justice system and ensuring it serves every citizen of Malawi.

