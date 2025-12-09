Mwaiwathu and Blantyre Adventist Shine as Malawi Celebrates New 5-Star Hospitals

Malawi’s health sector has received a major boost as Mwaiwathu Private Hospital and Blantyre Adventist Hospital have earned prestigious five-star ratings from the Ministry of Health and Sanitation under the Step Wise Quality Improvement Programme.

The two Blantyre-based hospitals have been recognised for excellence in service delivery, strong leadership, high-quality care, patient outcomes, modern infrastructure and reliable equipment—putting them among the very best in the country.

Close behind them are Zomba Mental Hospital and the Lilongwe Institute of Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery, both receiving impressive four-star ratings, showing continued progress across Malawi’s health facilities.

Step Wise Programme manager Selemani Kondowe confirmed the ratings, explaining that they are part of an ongoing national assessment covering 63 tertiary and secondary facilities this year. He said full results will be announced during an upcoming awards ceremony. The programme is already assessing 215 facilities and plans to expand to 800 nationwide—marking a major shift toward higher health standards in Malawi.

Mwaiwathu’s medical services manager Symon Chiumia said the hospital’s leap from a three-star rating last year to a five-star rating today is the result of teamwork and renewed commitment to excellence.

“We are very excited,” he said. “Patients should feel confident that we have strong systems in place to continue serving them well.”

Chiumia added that Mwaiwathu aims not only to maintain the five-star rating but also to pursue international accreditation through the Council for Health Services Accreditation of Southern Africa.

Last year, Blantyre Adventist made history as the overall winner with a five-star rating, while four Christian Health Association of Malawi hospitals—Nkhoma, Mua, St John of God, and Kapiri Mission—earned three-star ratings. Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre and Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe received two stars.

The new ratings show a clear upward trend in healthcare quality, giving Malawians more reasons to trust and celebrate their health system.

