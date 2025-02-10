Mwamvani, Sagwirika Shine in NBS Bank Kachangu Pre-Valentine Golf

Edgar Mwamvani and Martha Sagwirika emerged winners in the men and women categories respectively of NBS Bank one-day ‘Kachangu’ Pre-Valentine Golf Mug Tournament hosted at the Country Club Limbe in Blantyre on Saturday.

The event provided an exciting platform for golfers to showcase their skills while fostering strong connections between the Bank and its loyal customers.

The tournament attracted an array of 120 golf enthusiasts.

The winners both walked away with a trophy, a branded mug, a special gift from NBS Bank, and a cash prize of K300,000 each.

The men’s competition was highly competitive, with Mwamvani, playing a handicap (h/c) of 22, taking the top spot with a gross of 90, a net of 68.

Paul Lawrence finished as the runner-up followed by Andrew Tembo, earning themselves a trophy and K200,000 each.

In the women’s division, Sagwirika amassed a gross of 92, a net of 71, and a h/c of 21.

Bose Kamphulusa claimed the second spot followed by Ulemu Luhanga, and cart home K200,000 plus a trophy each.

Speaking at the prize presentation event, NBS Bank Chief Operating Officer, Shadrick Chikusilo, emphasized the Bank’s commitment to its customers, highlighting that Valentine is a time to appreciate those who are special.

“As NBS Bank, we are a ‘Caring Bank’, and we know that Valentine is a time when people take time to appreciate those who are special in their lives. As a Bank, we value our customers a lot, and we thought that as a token of appreciation, we decided to come up with this tournament to give them an experience on our excellent golf course at Country Club Limbe,” said Chikusilo.

He further noted that the Bank is actively involved in supporting various sports disciplines, with golf being one of the focus areas.

“You might as well know that we are into a couple of sports, but this time we just thought of starting with golf. There are also other activities that we have been doing in football, like the National League that’s coming soon, but we decided to start with golf here at Country Club Limbe,” said Chikusilo.

Mwamvani expressed his joy after emerging victorious, thanking NBS Bank for their continued support of golf tournaments at the Country Club Limbe.

“Let me start by saying golf is golf—it’s a funny game. When you wake up knowing you’re going to play good golf, you just have to put your head down and think. Today was a bit challenging because we started with sunny weather in the morning, but an hour later, it started raining heavily. The challenge was the rain, but we managed to play through it. The course was playing fine, so I think the challenge is that maybe it was just a good day in the field for me,” said Mwamvani.

Mwamvani praised NBS Bank for consistently supporting golf in Limbe, stating that their sponsorship has greatly contributed to the growth of the sport.

“This time around, they surprised us with ‘Kachangu’ Pre-Valentine tournament. They are doing special work in terms of golf, and I hope they will stick around in the coming years,” said Mwamvani.

In a further show of its commitment to sports and community development, NBS Bank presented a cheque donation worth K2 million to the Country Club Limbe for the maintenance of the greens.

