Mwanamvekha faults MCP for abandoning development projects initiated under DPP  in Lower Shire

March 24, 2021 Elijah Phompho -MEC stringer 1 Comment

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) spokesperson on finance, who is also vying for the party’s presidency,  has blamed the  Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which is leading the Tonse Alliance administration, for abandoning some development projects  initiated during the previous DPP regime in the Lower Shire  districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

Speaking at Mkhathe trading Center  over the weekend when  he drummed up support for the party’s Chikwawa East Parliamentary  candidate, Ginnford Maulidi,  Mwanamvekha said  there is need therefore  for the area to have more opposition DPP MPs  for  them to follow up  on some  development projects the party initiated during its time.

Mwanamvekha said the DPP is saddened  to  note the slow pace  of some  infrastructure projects it initiated during its time  in power since the current administration took over.

He mentioned the Shire Valley Transformation Project and the Fatima-Thabwa-Livunzu  East bank road  which he said have almost stalled.

Mwanavekha  also said unlike during the DPP regime when people in the area used to be provided with food items during lean period,  the  current administration is paying a blind eye towards the critical food shortage situation that has hit the area  due to  dry spells that have  characterised the two districts this rainy season.

He has since pledged to distribute relief maize to people in Chikwawa East Constituency.

“As most of you might be aware, most of these development projects you are seeing today  were initiated  during the DPP administration.

“I was Minister of finance when Professor Author Peter Mutharika  instructed us to construct this road from Thabwa up to Fatima. It’s sad to note that construction works of the road project has stalled. If the DPP was  still  in power, this road should have been finished by now.

“The DPP also used to give you relief items such as maize from September up to March every year. Has the new administration done that ?. They used to be telling you that you shall be eating three meals a day, is that what is happening now? Therefore if you want continued development in your area , please vote for a DPP MP on the 30th March,” said Mwanamvekha.

There has not been an immediate comment from MCP official on the matter but the party’s parliamentary candidate for the area Foster Thipiwa in his campaign bid, he is wooing people in the area to give him a chance to become an MP for the area saying past  MPs for the area have failed to develop it.

The by elections in Chikwawa East is scheduled to take place on the 30th March alongside other six constituencies and two wards in the country following the court’s nullification  of the 2019 tripartite elections  in the area which declared UDF candidate, Rodrick Khumbanyiwa  winner.

John Namiwawa
John Namiwawa
2 hours ago

A Mwanavekha, mutu wanu siukugwira, mumafuna muzidya katatu anthu asanalime? Mvula yake yiti yagwa munthawi ya MCP? Yendani muminda mu kuti mutsimikize kuti kudya katatu kuyamba after this harvest season. DPP left almost nothing in govt because of its mismanagement of govt coffers and corruption and 8 months down the line, you expect MCP to finish off every project you initiated? Mwachuluka ma form form kumeneko ngakhale enanu munayeselako mumaschool enieni osati a Mchacha. Musawanamize anthu chifukwa cha zisankho, we know what DPP was good at – fake promises, Chingale road, Mombera University, Njakwa road just a few. You were… Read more »

Reply
