Mwanamvekha faults MCP for abandoning development projects initiated under DPP  in Lower Shire

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) spokesperson on finance, who is also vying for the party’s presidency, has blamed the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which is leading the Tonse Alliance administration, for abandoning some development projects initiated during the previous DPP regime in the Lower Shire districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

Speaking at Mkhathe trading Center over the weekend when he drummed up support for the party’s Chikwawa East Parliamentary candidate, Ginnford Maulidi, Mwanamvekha said there is need therefore for the area to have more opposition DPP MPs for them to follow up on some development projects the party initiated during its time.

Mwanamvekha said the DPP is saddened to note the slow pace of some infrastructure projects it initiated during its time in power since the current administration took over.

He mentioned the Shire Valley Transformation Project and the Fatima-Thabwa-Livunzu East bank road which he said have almost stalled.

Mwanavekha also said unlike during the DPP regime when people in the area used to be provided with food items during lean period, the current administration is paying a blind eye towards the critical food shortage situation that has hit the area due to dry spells that have characterised the two districts this rainy season.

He has since pledged to distribute relief maize to people in Chikwawa East Constituency.

“As most of you might be aware, most of these development projects you are seeing today were initiated during the DPP administration.

“I was Minister of finance when Professor Author Peter Mutharika instructed us to construct this road from Thabwa up to Fatima. It’s sad to note that construction works of the road project has stalled. If the DPP was still in power, this road should have been finished by now.

“The DPP also used to give you relief items such as maize from September up to March every year. Has the new administration done that ?. They used to be telling you that you shall be eating three meals a day, is that what is happening now? Therefore if you want continued development in your area , please vote for a DPP MP on the 30th March,” said Mwanamvekha.

There has not been an immediate comment from MCP official on the matter but the party’s parliamentary candidate for the area Foster Thipiwa in his campaign bid, he is wooing people in the area to give him a chance to become an MP for the area saying past MPs for the area have failed to develop it.

The by elections in Chikwawa East is scheduled to take place on the 30th March alongside other six constituencies and two wards in the country following the court’s nullification of the 2019 tripartite elections in the area which declared UDF candidate, Rodrick Khumbanyiwa winner.

