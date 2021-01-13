Mwanamvekha suspends DPP meetings

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopeful Joseph Mwanamvekha has suspended all party meetings – trying to understand the micro economic challenges people in the country are facing – due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

The tour so far has taken former finance minister Mwanamvekha to his home district Chiradzulu, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Mulanje.

In a brief statement, Mwanamvekha says he would resume the meetings as soon as the situation improves.

This follows the death of two powerful cabinet ministers; Sidik Mia and Lingson Belekanyama yesterday forcing president Lazarus Chakwera to declare a three day national mourning.

Mia was buried late in the evening around 8pm in Ngabu, Chikwawa.

Mwanamvekha is one of the contenders of the position of president of the DPP after the aging leader of the party Peter Mutharika indicated he would call for an elective meeting for the party gurus to elect a new leader.

This follows Mutharika’s disastrous showing in the last election.

Recently, Mwanamvekha held meetings with DPP Regional committee members, District Governors, Constituency governors Youth and women directors in the Lower Shire.

During the meetings, DPP members asked him to run for presidency.

Though Mwanamvekha tried to ignore them by focusing on his objective of assessing economical challenges the people of Lower Shire are facing, the delegates never gave him chance as they continued speaking on top of their voices “Mukayimile bwana ndipo tikuvoterani”.

Mwanamvekha has refused to comment on the calls on the matter as he is waiting for the appropriate time when DPP leadership open up the race for DPP presidential candidates.

For the meantime his focus is on understanding the economical challenges Malawians are facing under the current microeconomic situations.

According to some DPP members, Mwanamvekha is the right person to represent the party because of his loyalty to Mutharika, vast economical experience and excellent academic background.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!