Mwapasa is new Malawi police IG: ‘Subject to Parliament confirmation’
President Peter Mutharika has appointed Duncan Mwapasa, former deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police responsible for administration as the new IG of the Malawi Police Service (MPS).
According to Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Lloyd Muhara, the appointment is with effect from August 21 2019.
“His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi has appointed Mr Duncan Mwapasa, Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for Operations to be Acting Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service with effect from 21st August, 2019,” reads a statement from Chief Secretary.
Mwapasa replaces Rodney Jose who is proceeding to leave pending retirement.
Before being appointed deputy IG, Mwapasa served in several positions in the police service.
His appointment will be presented to the 193-seat National Assembly for approval.
According to the constitution, the Inspector General of Police shall be appointed by the President and confirmed by the National Assembly by a majority of the members present.
Kukonzekela kuti akawombele anthu? Mutha ngati makatani. Ife tipita ku ma Demo mukatiwombele ngati muli zithumwa zotumidwa ndi satana. Why can’t you fire JANE ANSAH to stop these Demos? Koma kagulu kameneka. Ife tizizunzika chifukwa cha inu?
Mwapasa should not be APPROVED PLEASE KU PARLIAMENT KO… The man is not a servant of this nation he can serve THE INTEREST OF DPP is aclose friend of Jose….. this man please MP say NO asanlhe wina.. wa neutral osati poti ndi mulhomwe ufiti chani…. on the same RANK WE HAVE MANY PEOPLE THERE
wake up Malawi….first allow me to further clarify kuti mwapasa anasiyira sukulu panjira ku university of Malawi ngati ali ndi degree lero ndizomwezi za mai ana kachikho zoti msce alibe koma ali ndi masters…bingu atatisiya mzimu wake upitilize kuusa mumtendere ,joyce banda anakhala president wadziko lathuli mwatsoka ndipo kwa ine joyce banda was not worth a president for she could not make any sound decision on her own as every time she needed to consult…peter muthalika anamangidwa pamodzi ndi dausi kaliyati ndi ena ambiri plus this self centred, arrogant, monotonous, impudent mwapasa ku police cell ya lumbadzi …peter mutharika akafuna… Read more »
Who is in charge of Malawi Police ?? another fool’s from the the lomwe hahaha Nyasaland have finished
Congratulations Dinky your time has come. God appoints through men. All the best.
DPP POLICE SERVICE NOW.
ANOTHER IDIOT COMING FROM THE LOMWE BELT, THINKING THAT HE CAN STOP DEMOS NO WAY
shit man inaugurated 3 WAR SHIPS zana litali .
BULLSHIT
Inu Mwapasa momwe wawonongera Police service zowona mungamusankhe kukhala IG
Uyutu Parliament sikamuvomeleza ayi Mwasapasa ndi Cadet wachikhalire uku ndiye kupheretu Police kukhala DPP Police service not Malawi Police Service as it was some some years ago
Kkkkkkkkk mwene musandiseketse can you me is there any IG who was appointed by President that excelled easily without opposition from other quarters? It is normal my friend no matter what ppo may say but he will get thru. Kodi mu Lomwe simunthu and izi ndinu amene mukumayambitsa nepotism. Rodney Jose is from Central have you ever heard any other tribe being against him? sTOP this type of thinking my friend lets love our land mawa ndi achimwene anu, mwana wanu, alamu wanu, etc amene adzakhale pa mpando umenewu so avoid kulankhula uku.
This is the time for the opposition, if we have a true opposition that wishes this country well, to reject this appointment. Mwapasa is not different from Jose. We need an educated man to head the police service.
Very true….. Does the appointing authority know kuti Dancan anathawa sukulu ku Poly? Mbuli ya munthu kuthawa sukulu itavuta? Kumakangogona ndi mahule ku makhetha. Check my facts this was in 1993