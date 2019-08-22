Mwapasa is new Malawi police IG: ‘Subject to Parliament confirmation’

President Peter Mutharika has appointed Duncan Mwapasa, former deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police responsible for administration as the new IG of the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

According to Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Lloyd Muhara, the appointment is with effect from August 21 2019.

“His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi has appointed Mr Duncan Mwapasa, Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for Operations to be Acting Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service with effect from 21st August, 2019,” reads a statement from Chief Secretary.

Mwapasa replaces Rodney Jose who is proceeding to leave pending retirement.

Before being appointed deputy IG, Mwapasa served in several positions in the police service.

His appointment will be presented to the 193-seat National Assembly for approval.

According to the constitution, the Inspector General of Police shall be appointed by the President and confirmed by the National Assembly by a majority of the members present.

