Mwawi recalled in Malawi Queens fold for England games

National Association of Malawi (NAM) has called 18 players into camping training and has included Australia based netball star, Mwai Kumwenda who was recently expelled from the Malawi Queens for reporting late at training camp.

According to NAM General Secretary, Carol Bapu the camping training will start on Sunday November 12, 2017 at Blantyre Youth Centre in readiness for England games later this month.

She stated that the deadline for reporting for camp is Monday, November 13,2017.

” Should any player fail to report and join camp during the stated period without any written document will be considered to be not part of the team, ” Bapu indicated in the statement on Saturday.

The Queens are preparing for an international friendly match against England who are current champions of Fast 5 they won last month in Australia.

The following is the list of players who have been called into camp:

DEFENDERS

1. Joanna Kachilika – Captain

2. Caroline Ngwira

3. Laureen Ngwira

4. Martha Dambo

5. Wezzie Mzemba

6. Fanny Mwale

7. Juliet Sambo

ATTACKERS

8. Takondwa Lwazi

9. Thandie Galeta

10. Shira Dimba

11. Pilirani Msukwa

12. Rose Mkanda

SHOOTERS

13. Jane Chimaliro – Vice Captain

14. Joyce Mvula

15. Jessie Sanudi

16. Alinafe Kamwala

17. Mwayi Kumwenda

18. Grace Chazungulira

