Mwenifumbo asserts authority as AFORD president in parliament

Karonga central legislator, Frank Mwenifumbo, was on Tuesday “endorsed” as president of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) which held its national indaba last week.

The indaba, which had two front-runners—Mwenifumbo and Chakufwa Chihana—was marred by several controversies as the two contenders held two different conventions and declared themselves “rightful” winners.

But a court order signed by Judge Charles Mkandawire posited that the legal convention would be held on Tuesday May 1, 2018 and that any other one held beside that would be regarded as “serious contempt of court.”

And, in his response to President Peter Mutharika’s state of the nation address (Sona), Mwenifumbo thanked Malawians and his fellow parliamentarians who congratulated him and continue to wish him and AFORD well.

“Madam first deputy speaker, I would like to thank Malawians for their support and prayers prior to my election as president AFORD,” Mwenifumbo told parliament.

In an interview with Nyasa Times later, Mwenifumbo a former aide to AFORD’s founding leader Chakufwa Chihana said he was delighted by the amazing support he got across the country and Malawians living abroad.

“AFORD is a national party. Many people would love to be part of it but have been let down by the previous leadership. I want to turn tables around,” said Mwenifumbo.

Comments on national issues

In his response to the Sona, Mwenifumbo asked the current government to withdraw the quota system—the “equitable” selection of students into institutions of higher learning.

According to him, it is not a hidden fact that the system is a blow to students and people from the northern region in general.

But he also commended President Mutharika for sound economic policies in microfinance which he said have helped a number of local businesses thrive.

“The economy has remained quite stable for some time now, and that is most commendable,” said Mwenifumbo.

Still on quota system, Mwenifumbo asked the leader of opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, to make a position on the issues of quota system.

“As a leader of opposition, he is a head of state in waiting and must always be able to make issues on issues of national importance. Quota system is one of them,” said Mwenifumbo.

