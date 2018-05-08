Mwenifumbo asserts authority as AFORD president in parliament

May 8, 2018

Karonga central legislator, Frank Mwenifumbo, was on Tuesday “endorsed” as president of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) which held its national indaba last week.

Mwenifumbo: Had time slot for Sona response

The indaba, which had two front-runners—Mwenifumbo and Chakufwa Chihana—was marred by several controversies as the two contenders held two different conventions and declared themselves “rightful” winners.

But a court order signed by Judge Charles Mkandawire posited that the legal convention would be held on Tuesday May 1, 2018 and that any other one held beside that would be regarded as “serious contempt of court.”

And, in his response to President Peter Mutharika’s state of the nation address (Sona), Mwenifumbo thanked Malawians and his fellow parliamentarians who congratulated him and continue to wish him and AFORD well.

“Madam first deputy speaker, I would like to thank Malawians for their support and prayers prior to my election as president AFORD,” Mwenifumbo told parliament.

In an interview with Nyasa Times later, Mwenifumbo a former aide to AFORD’s founding leader Chakufwa Chihana said he was delighted  by the amazing support he got across the country and Malawians living abroad.

“AFORD is a national party. Many people would love to be part of it but have been let down by the previous leadership. I want to turn tables around,” said Mwenifumbo.

Comments on national issues

In his response to the Sona, Mwenifumbo asked the current government to withdraw the quota system—the “equitable” selection of students into institutions of higher learning.

According to him, it is not a hidden fact that the system is a blow to students and people from the northern region in general.

But he also commended President Mutharika for sound economic policies in microfinance which he said have helped a number of local businesses thrive.

“The economy has remained quite stable for some time now, and that is most commendable,” said Mwenifumbo.

Still on quota system, Mwenifumbo asked the leader of opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, to make a position on the issues of quota system.

“As a leader of opposition, he is a head of state in waiting and must always be able to make issues on issues of national importance. Quota system is one of them,” said Mwenifumbo.

6 Comments

Mwendapadera Speaks Out
Mwendapadera Speaks Out

That’s a good start Mwenefumbo this quota is just a waste of time surely you can’t block water from flowing it will find the other way, just look at ACCA members list in Malawi 90 percent are from North can you put a quota on it ? No, You can’t .Government should know that there are something it cant restrict from growing.

11 minutes ago
Extra Point
Extra Point
Dear Hon. Frank Mwenefumbo, so the whole presidency comment is just quota system of selecting students. The president of Malawi Prof Peter Muthalika is doing well minus quota which is affecting Northern Region? This explains why its hard for people like you to win votes in Central and Southern Regions. To you Malawi is Northern Region and nothing else. So with few people in that region you will remain in dreams of presidency of Malawi. Quota System affects every Malawi and anyone who desires to be become a president but focuses on a less populated region will fail to convince… Read more »
14 minutes ago
Alamu Mwakalamba Pumani
Alamu Mwakalamba Pumani

He is a dpp plant. He is another shithole northerner like Kyungu, Khumbo Kachali, Jappi, Goodall and Vuwa.

15 minutes ago
Central
Central

You mean that is all he said?

22 minutes ago
Jimmy
Jimmy

I like that mwenefumbo chakwera is presdent in waiting indeed

26 minutes ago
Chifalasi Gracious Chirambo
Chifalasi Gracious Chirambo

how can it be that the parliament is endorsing someone who has not been endorsed by the party? The convention from which he claims to have been elected from was not even represented by bonafide members of AFORD. Its time Mwenefumbo helped in facilitating sanity in the party than further disturbing our beloved party

45 minutes ago

