Mwenifumbo says Chilima best to lead Malawi, declares allegiance to UTM

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) member Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo, who was United Democratic Front (DF) presidential running mate in the annulled May 2019 elections, has declared his allegiance to UTM Party presidential hopeful Saulos Chilima for the fresh elections due May 19 2020, saying he has much leadership potential.

Mwenifumbo attended a rally Chilima addressed on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium upper ground and was given an opportunity to make a speech.

In his address, Mwenifumbo asked people from the North Malawi to support the UTM leader, saying he is the only person who can bail out the region from the problem it is facing currently.

Mwenifumbo said he will now support and vote for UTM Party president, saying the North is rooting for Chilima.

“The political pendulum is swinging in favour of Chilima. I am following the wave from the region that is for Chilima,” said Mwenifumbo.

He also stated that Chilima has good credentials in fighting for the country’s democracy, reminding the crowds that the State vice-president fought alongside hero of the country’s democracy late Aford president Chakufwa Thom Chihana especially when he was at Chancellor College of the University of Malawi.

When the wind of change for multiparty democracy was blowing in the country in the 90’s, Chilima was one of the frontline troops at Chancellor College advocating for change.

“Chilima has a proven record if excellent leadership even from the corporate world,” Mwenifumbo said.

On his part, Chilima said he will up his game in the fresh elections campaign to reach to grass-roots.

“Last time we were doing 10 whistle-stops a day. This time we will be doing 15 whistle-stops a day to ensure that we change the country,” said Chilima.

He added: “We are not relenting.”

Chilima also said parties would do things to hoodwink people in the face of 50-plus-one requirement to win the presidential election.

