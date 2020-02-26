Mwenifumbo sticks with Aford but wishes Atupele the best in DPP-UDF alliance

Former legislator Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo , who was running mate to Atupele Muluzi presidential ticket under the banner of United Democratic Front (UDF) in the May 2019 elections has sent best wishes to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UDF following their an electoral alliance Tuesday ahead of fresh elections.

Mutharika said on Tuesday that his DPP was partnering with UDF led by Atupele Muluzi, the son of former president Bakili Muluzi.

Muluzi’s party came fourth in last year’s election with just 4.67 percent of votes.

Malawi is expected to go to the polls for a fresh presidential election that Parliamernt has slated for May 19 – subject to presidential assent – after a court overturned last year’s vote hat returned Mutharika to power.

Observers say the goal of the DPP-UDF alliance is to achieve more than 50 percent of the total votes required for the winner.

In a landmark decision, the Constitutional Court ruled on February 3 that last May’s election was fraught with widespread irregularities — especially the “massive” use of correction fluid on tally sheets.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Nyasa Times, Mwenifumbo said he remain the member of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) but said the DPP-UDF alliance has a competitive edge in the repeat exercise of the presidential polls.

“First let me thank honourable Muluzi for appointing me as his running mate and wish him together with his party all the best in their alliance with DPP.

“However, I will not follow them this time. This is because my constituents have vehemently denied this. I have to follow what the people want me to do,” he said

Mwenifumbo said one thing he has learnt from politics is to bow down to the constituents especially when it comes to making a crucial decision.

“I consulted interest groups, opinion leaders in the north such as the Church and Society, they all advised me to stay away. But my family and I shall forever be grateful to Muluzi and entire UDF,” he disclosed.

Mwneifumbo said he learnt number of things particularly leadership skills and responsibilities.

On his political future, Mwenifumbo who is the former legislature for Karonga central said he remain AFORD and will seek direction from the leadership to which party to support in the coming presidential fresh elections.

