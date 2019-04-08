Mwenifumbo talks of new railway from Lilongwe to Mbeya in Tanzania at UDF manifesto: Strong stance on tobacco buyers

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential running mate Frank Mwenifumbo has said the party manifesto is promising to construct a new railway from Lilongwe to Mbeya in Tanzania.

Mwenifumbo was picked as running mate for Atupele Muluzi in the May 21 Tripartite Elections and came at the launch of UDF manifesto at Civo Stadium with members from his Alliance for Democracy (Aford) national executive committee (NEC) clad in their blue party attire, including veteran politician Dan Msowoya.

Mwenifumbo speaking at the launch said the UDF manifesto built on two pillars of delivering inclusive growth and governance will connect Malawi and Tanzania from Lilongwe to Mbeya through railway transport.

“The rail system will pass through Dowa, Ntchisi, Kasungu, Mzimba, Rumphi, Chitipa then Mbeya in Tanzania. This is exclusively in UDF manifesto,” said Mwenifumbo.

In its manifesto, UDF says it would not promise what it cannot deliver within the available public purse.

The UDF delivered a strong stance against tobacco buyers growing the crop, alleging that it is sold at better prices than that of ordinary farmers.

In his speech, Mwenifumbo said UDF shall PROTECT A Malawi tobacco grower by stopping buyers like JTI, Limbe Leaf Tobacco and Aliiance One from growing, selling, buying an processing tobacco then later exporting ot whose proceeds don’t even come back to Malawi economy.

Broadening the tax base is also on the agenda of the UDF, but that plan is not compatible with that to increase the lowest tax threshold to K100 000 and raising the minimum wage to K2 000 a day.

Expounding on this, Mwenifumbo said less people were paying taxes and being charged more and it would be his party’s goal to ensure those who are supposed to pay do so.

