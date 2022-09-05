MyBucks customers urged to embrace saving culture

MyBucks Banking Corporation has urged its customers to embrace saving culture in order for them to enhance their financial status.

Speaking on the sidelines of 3rd draw of MyBucks’s promotion dubbed ‘Sizoni Yanga Promotion’ which was held at MyBucks head office in Lilongwe recently, MyBucks Head of Microfinance; Zeyn Ali said that through savings MyBucks customers would increase their wealth hence improving their financial standing.

“Saving is very important in all areas of life, if people want to invest and create wealth it all starts by saving; this is why we are encouraging our customers to embrace saving culture as this would help them create more wealth and improve their financial status,” Ali said.

He added that, their promotion, Sizoni Yanga Promotion which was launched on June 21, 2022 and will run up to 21 November 2022, therefore seeks to promote saving culture among MyBucks customers.

“The main objective of the promotion is to inculcate saving culture within our customers, we need every customer to be invested into the saving culture,” he said.

He therefore urged all MyBucks customers to join the promotion in a quest for them to save their money.

In order to qualify for the promotion MyBucks customers with savings account are supposed to deposit K50, 000 to their account and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month.

Similarly customers with current account are also supposed to deposit K50, 000 to their account and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month.

While those with fixed deposit account are supposed to deposit K100, 000 to their account and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month.

Through the promotion, lucky customers stand a chance to win any of the following prizes: 5-days trip to Seychelles; a four plate gas cooker; 15m x 30m plot; MyBucks Branded T-Shirts; and shopping vouchers.

In the 3rd draw of the promotion lucky MyBucks customers went away with either MyBucks Branded T-Shirts or K20, 000 shopping vouchers.

