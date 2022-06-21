Mystery hangs over 4 percent increase on electricity tarrif

June 22, 2022 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
There is confusion over the announcement that electricity tarrifs have gone up by four per cent as theMalawi Energy Regulatory Authority -(Mera) says it has not yet given Escom the go ahead to effect the new tarrifs.

Fitina Khonje, PRO
 Mera spokesperson Fitina Khonje said last week the energy regulator issued a report  on its activities from March 2021 to March which indicated that   the country was supposed to have a 10 percent base tarrif  adjustment based on the performance and  against  key indicators Mera had agreed on with Escom.
Khonje said after conducting an assessment, the board of Mera agreed that Escom did not  qualify for a 10 percent but  4 percent electricity tarrif adjustment.
She however said a decision is yet to be made if whether the 4 percent electricity adjustment can be effected and when.
“At the moment the tarrif remains the same and that discussion was done last year, since then the tarrif has not been adjusted,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
More top DPP officials face arrest in RBM money laundering case

Three former top government officials Joseph Mwanamvekha, Lloyd Muhara, and Cliff Chiunda face arrests following revelations that more arrests are...

Close